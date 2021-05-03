North Platte man faces assault charges after fight with fellow inmate

A 34-year-old North Platte man now faces a charge of first-degree assault after a fight with a fellow Lincoln County Detention Center inmate in February. On Monday in Lincoln County District Court, Robert R. Gonzalez appeared by video from the detention center and pleaded not guilty to the amended charge.

A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.

Gonzalez was initially charged with assault by a confined person, but County Attorney Rebecca Harling said 32-year-old Joseph E. Olsson’s injuries were more severe than initially thought.

Olsson also made a court appearance by video on Monday and pleaded not guilty to a count of assault by a confined person. A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.

According to court documents, Olsson and another inmate entered a cell together and engaged in a physical altercation that lasted about a minute.

As the two parties looked as though they might fight again, Gonzalez entered the cell, approached Olsson from behind and Olsson’s jaw was visibly deformed after the blow, and he said he was in pain and said he could “feel the bone protruding from his gum,” according to documents. He was transported to Great Plains Health.