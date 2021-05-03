North Platte man faces assault charges after fight with fellow inmate

A 34-year-old North Platte man now faces a charge of first-degree assault after a fight with a fellow Lincoln County Detention Center inmate in February. On Monday in Lincoln County District Court, Robert R. Gonzalez appeared by video from the detention center and pleaded not guilty to the amended charge.
A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.
Gonzalez was initially charged with assault by a confined person, but County Attorney Rebecca Harling said 32-year-old Joseph E. Olsson’s injuries were more severe than initially thought.
Olsson also made a court appearance by video on Monday and pleaded not guilty to a count of assault by a confined person. A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.
According to court documents, Olsson and another inmate entered a cell together and engaged in a physical altercation that lasted about a minute.
As the two parties looked as though they might fight again, Gonzalez entered the cell, approached Olsson from behind and Olsson’s jaw was visibly deformed after the blow, and he said he was in pain and said he could “feel the bone protruding from his gum,” according to documents. He was transported to Great Plains Health.
The other inmate initially involved in the fight said the altercation was over a card game, and Olsson was “being a sore loser” and “trying to act tough in front of everyone.’
Also Monday, two inmates facing murder charges made appearances in district court by video.
Harlie E. Saathoff, 20, had her status hearing continued to July 12 to allow for reports from expert witnesses to be received
Saathoff is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the stabbing death of 20-year-old Bryce Wood in November.
According to court records, Saathoff told investigators that she and Wood got into an argument over a text she sent, and Wood slapped her.
Saathoff told investigators that she grabbed the knife in an attempt to scare Wood into leaving the apartment they shared. Her attorney, Robert Lindemeier, has argued that the stabbing and Wood’s death were both unintentional.
A June 22 suppression hearing was set in the case against William H. Stanback, 40, of Greeley, Colorado.
He is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the death of Kimberly Ermi. Her body was found March 3, 2020, in a retention pond near North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center.
Stanback also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a separate case involving a March 17, 2020, traffic stop on Interstate 80.