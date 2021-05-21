North Platte man faces felony charge after lab tests showed kids in his custody were exposed to methamphetamine

A 43-year-old North Platte man faces a felony charge after lab tests showed that children who were in his custody were exposed to methamphetamine.

Matthew L. McCarthy is charged with intentional child abuse with no injury. He made an initial appearance Thursday in Lincoln County Court and has a preliminary hearing set for next Thursday.

According to a North Platte Police Department incident report:

Officers responded to a disturbance in a residence on the 4000 block of Bretwood Court at 9:40 p.m. March 21.

It was reported that McCarthy had used a long wooden-handled tool with a metal end to damage a floor and also swung the tool at another person there. Both incidents happened before the officers arrived.

The incidents happened in front of several juveniles who were unharmed physically but were visibly upset. McCarthy was arrested without further incident on suspicion of making terroristic threats, child abuse and criminal mischief. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and later released.

The Department of Heath and Human Services investigated after the incident. Hair follicle samples were obtained from the juveniles and tests showed they had been exposed to methamphetamine.