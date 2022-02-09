North Platte man faces five counts of child pornography possession

A 24-year-old North Platte man is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in connection to images and videos that were found on his phone.

Michael T. Wiegand appeared in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday afternoon, a day after he was arrested.

His bail was set at 10% of $250,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.

Each count of possession of child pornography by an individual age 19 and over has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to court records:

On Aug. 25, law enforcement officers received a cybertip of a phone that contained child exploitation material.

The investigation led to Wiegand, who provided investigators with his phone.

Eight pictures of children in sexual poses and two videos of children in sexual acts with adults were found on the phone.

Wiegand admitted having downloaded the pictures and videos, according to the records.