North Platte man faces murder charge in connection with beating death

A 20-year-old North Platte man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal assault Wednesday that included the use of a baseball bat.
Logan J. Divine is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail. He made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon and was also charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The murder charge was filed as a 1A felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in Nebraska.
An Aug. 19 preliminary hearing was scheduled.
Divine was initially charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, kidnapping and burglary. Those charges were amended when Geoffrey Allen, 23, died Thursday afternoon at a Denver hospital, where he had been flown the night before with life-threatening injuries.
According to a North Platte Police Department media release and court records:
Officers were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment on the 200 block of South Cottonwood Street. They found Allen, 23, on the ground and bystanders performing CPR.
Fire Department personnel arrived and began medical treatment, and the man was taken to Great Plains Health by ambulance.
Allen was found with bruises on the left side of his head, eye and upper cheek.
Witnesses said Divine had arrived at the building and struck Allen twice with a baseball bat outside the apartment. He then forced his way into the apartment behind Allen.
Officers spoke with several witnesses. “It was reported that the victim had been hit, kicked and struck with a baseball bat several times at this location,” Officer Matt Elder said in the press release.
Divine then took Allen to his car, put him in the back seat and drove to a residence on the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue.
A witness said Divine threw Allen over a fence before going inside to retrieve a second bat, with which he assaulted Allen.
Divine then loaded Allen back into the vehicle and drove back to the South Cottonwood address, where he was witnessed giving CPR to Allen in the back seat of the car.
Divine then asked for help in moving Allen back into the apartment.
In late December, Divine was charged with being an accessory to a felony in connection with a shooting at the East Philip residence in late December that involved his brother, Brayden, and injured a third man. Divine is scheduled for a hearing on that case Aug. 23 in Lincoln County District Court.