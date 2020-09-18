North Platte man facing felonies in relation to receiving shipment of 500 Xanax pills

A 46-year-old North Platte man is charged with three felonies in relation to receiving a shipment of more than 500 Xanax pills in the mail.

In Lincoln County Court on Friday morning, Michael J. Hunt was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and driving after license revocation.

Judge Joel Jay set bail at $50,000, of which Hunt must provide 10% to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 25.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, investigators with the Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement task force served a search warrant at Hunt’s business at 1909 E. Fourth St., on Thursday.

Hunt was at the business at the time and had accepted a delivery of a package from an undercover officer.

The package contained 510 alprazolam pills, or Xanax.

The package had been shipped from Canada and intercepted by U.S. Customs, according to the release and court records.

During the search, several thousand rounds of ammunition were found at the business as well, according to court records.

Law enforcement officers then executed a search warrant at Hunt’s residence in the 400 block of West North River Road, according to court records.

A Barrett BMG .50-caliber rifle and approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition were found, according to the State Patrol.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.