North Platte man get two to three years in prison for hitting man with pickup truck in May 2020

A 46-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to three years in prison Monday for hitting a man with his pickup truck in May 2020.

Erick J. Coffey expressed sorrow for the incident during his appearance in Lincoln County District Court, and added he was trying to move forward.

Coffey, who was charged with first-degree assault, was credited with 73 days served. He pleaded no contest to the charge on March 8. Two other charges — use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and failure to stop and render aid — were dismissed in the plea agreement.

A separate case in which Coffey was charged with first-degree forgery, stemming from an April 26 incident, was dismissed.

Judge Richard A. Birch commented on the serious nature of the assault that left the male victim with a with a broken shoulder and ribs. Birch added that he felt Coffey’s mental health issues exacerbated the situation, which he factored into the sentence.

Birch noted that Coffey has taken steps to address those issues, lowering the chance of his reoffending.

According to court records, Coffey wanted to confront the victim about money he believed had been stolen from him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}