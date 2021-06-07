 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man get two to three years in prison for hitting man with pickup truck in May 2020
0 comments
top story

North Platte man get two to three years in prison for hitting man with pickup truck in May 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

A 46-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to three years in prison Monday for hitting a man with his pickup truck in May 2020.

Erick J. Coffey expressed sorrow for the incident during his appearance in Lincoln County District Court, and added he was trying to move forward.

Coffey, who was charged with first-degree assault, was credited with 73 days served. He pleaded no contest to the charge on March 8. Two other charges — use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and failure to stop and render aid — were dismissed in the plea agreement.

A separate case in which Coffey was charged with first-degree forgery, stemming from an April 26 incident, was dismissed.

Judge Richard A. Birch commented on the serious nature of the assault that left the male victim with a with a broken shoulder and ribs. Birch added that he felt Coffey’s mental health issues exacerbated the situation, which he factored into the sentence.

Birch noted that Coffey has taken steps to address those issues, lowering the chance of his reoffending.

According to court records, Coffey wanted to confront the victim about money he believed had been stolen from him.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coffey saw the man and a woman running south on Newberry Road and drove toward them. Coffey slammed on his brakes as he approached the two, but struck the man and knocked him to the ground.

Witnesses told law enforcement officers that Coffey was traveling around 40 mph.

Coffey and a male passenger in his vehicle placed the victim in the truck bed. Coffey told officers he intended to seek medical assistance.

The victim regained consciousness and hopped out of the pickup bed.

Witnesses said Coffey then sped away.

More by Tim Johnson

5 crime stories that stood out in 2020

From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News