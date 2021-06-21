 Skip to main content
North Platte man gets 18 months probation for neglecting dog
A 49-year-old North Platte man received 18 months of probation Monday for severe undernourishment of a Maltese dog that was in his care.

In Lincoln County District Court, Brian W. Harris pleaded no contest to the felony charge of abandonment or cruel neglect of an animal that leads to serious injury or death.

In addition, Harris is not allowed to own an animal for five years.

With his plea, charges against Harris’ co-defendant in a Lincoln County Court case will be dismissed.

The charge stems from a Nov. 13 animal welfare check at his residence.

Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz told Judge Michael Piccolo that North Platte police found the dog tethered in the front yard of the residence on the 900 block of West B Street.

Franz said the officers were not sure it was an animal at first or “just a clump,” until it moved.

The dog was severely malnourished and weighed just 5 pounds when it was taken to Tender Hearts Veterinary Center.

Franz said the dog has since recovered and has been adopted.

Harris’ attorney, Russel Jones, said his client believed the dog was dying, as it refused to eat.

Jones added Harris made an error in judgment in not taking the dog to the vet or seeking medical advice.

