North Platte man gets 3 to 5 years for illegal possession of a firearm

A 48-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Monday for illegal possession of a firearm.
In Lincoln County District Court, Audie E. Hazen also received a term of one to two years for being an accessory to a felony.
The two sentences will run at the same time.
According to court documents, a search warrant was served at Hazen’s residence on March 5, 2020. Law enforcement found a large sword and numerous knives on his property along with a .410 shotgun.
A Ford Focus at the property had license plates concealed. Items and documents found in the vehicle were related to a February 2020 robbery for which Alejandra Reyna and Aaron Kirts were later charged.
Court documents allege that Kirts made a call March 4 from the Lincoln County Detention Center in which he asked Hazen to retrieve a black tactical bag that was hidden in the bushes at Kansas Point Campground. Kirts also asked Hazen if he had “the car squared away” in another call, according to court documents.
Hazen, who was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm in 2005, pleaded no contest to the two charges on July 20. Counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and being a habitual criminal were dismissed in the plea agreement. Also on Monday, James T. Mitchell, 33, of Hastings, made a court appearance. Mitchell is charged with four felonies in connection with another incident at Kansas Point Campground on Feb. 24, 2020.
Mitchell, who had an active warrant for marijuana possession, refused to leave the vehicle he was driving when law enforcement stopped him. He then attempted to flee and struck a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy as well as a vehicle. Deputies shot at Mitchell after he hit the deputy and the vehicle was stopped.
Mitchell was transported to Great Plains Health and later to an Omaha hospital for his injuries.
A May 17 status hearing was set for the case. Judge Richard Birch denied Mitchell's request to regain possession of the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt that was involved in the incident.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Two of the three individuals charged after a Dec. 26 shooting at an East Philip Avenue residence made initial court appearances.
Logan J. Divine, 20, pleaded not guilty of being an accessory to a felony.
Joseph J. Martino, 41, pleaded not guilty of making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.
A May 3 status hearing for both individuals was scheduled.
» A June 15 trial date was set for Roberto Estrada, 33, of Wray, Colorado, who has rejected a plea agreement offer from the county attorney’s office.
Estrada is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and four counts of child abuse in incidents that allegedly occurred in North Platte between January 2012 and October 2013.
» Tyler W. Norton, 27, of Evans, Colorado, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted enticement of a minor by an electronic communication device.
Norton was arrested June 15 in the Flying J parking lot in North Platte. Officials say he believed he would be meeting a 15-year-old girl. In reality, he was in communication with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
Norton was sentenced to an 18-month probation term and required to register as a sex offender.
» Cody A. Williams, 32, pleaded no contest to a charge of making terroristic threats that stems from a March 29 incident.
Felony charges of using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree assault were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Williams also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a separate case on March 29.
Charges of burglary and assault by strangulation of suffocation that stem from a third case on Sept. 14 were dismissed.
Williams was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Kelly D. Schollmeyer, 34, pleaded no contest to a felony count of first-degree forgery for passing a counterfeit $50 bill on March 17.
A count of possession of methamphetamine on July 28 in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Schollmeyer was sentenced to 364 days in jail and nine months of post-release supervision. He was credited with 224 days served.
» Mandy J. Nelson, 43, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of DUI/causing bodily injury. A misdemeanor count of having a blood-alcohol content of .15 or higher with a prior conviction was dismissed in the plea agreement.
The case stems from a two-vehicle crash on May 27, 2019.
Nelson was sentenced to a 24-month probation term.
» Terry Barthel, 20, of Welfleet, pleaded no contest to an amended count of theft by taking with a value of $500 or less, second offense. The charge stems from the theft of $40 worth of fuel from the University of Nebraska Extension Office on Aug. 20.
Barthel was sentenced to 25 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution. He was credited with 10 days served.
» Erick J. Coffey, 46, pleaded guilty of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony for hitting a man with his pickup May 2 in North Platte.
Charges of first-degree assault and failure to stop and render aid were dismissed in the plea agreement.
A charge of possession of methamphetamine in a Dec. 25, 2019, case was dismissed as well.
Coffey is scheduled to be sentenced May 17.
» Pedro M. Hernandez Jr., 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The charges stem from an incident on East Fourth Street on Sept. 15 in which a man was stabbed in his right arm.
A May 17 status hearing was scheduled.
» Cody Bayne, 28, pleaded not guilty to multiple shoplifting charges over three cases.
Bayne pleaded not guilty to a count of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, third offense, for incidents on Dec. 13 and 17. He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of shoplifting, $501-$1,499, second offense, for a Nov. 22 incident.
A May 3 status hearing was set.
» Travis J. Riley, 32, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute that stem from a Aug. 28 arrest.
An April 19 status hearing was scheduled.
» David A. Plaster, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges all stem from a Dec. 7 arrest.
A May 3 status hearing was scheduled.
» Justin L. Wheeler-Marques, 27, pleaded not guilty of theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999.
The case centers on a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer that was reported stolen Aug. 15. An April 19 status hearing was scheduled.
» Adam L. Staup, 31, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of theft by deception with a value of $1,500-$4,999. The charge stems from a Oct. 6 incident.
A June 21 status hearing was scheduled. Staup has an outstanding warrant from Calhoun County in Michigan and is awaiting extradition on a first-degree sexual assault charge.
» Tietyss E. Dieter, 21, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft with a value of $5,000 or more.
The charge stems from 10 missing cash deposits from Domino's from Oct. 24 through Nov. 27.
A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.
More by Tim Johnson
