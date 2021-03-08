North Platte man gets 3 to 5 years for illegal possession of a firearm

A 48-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Monday for illegal possession of a firearm.

In Lincoln County District Court, Audie E. Hazen also received a term of one to two years for being an accessory to a felony.

The two sentences will run at the same time.

According to court documents, a search warrant was served at Hazen’s residence on March 5, 2020. Law enforcement found a large sword and numerous knives on his property along with a .410 shotgun.

A Ford Focus at the property had license plates concealed. Items and documents found in the vehicle were related to a February 2020 robbery for which Alejandra Reyna and Aaron Kirts were later charged.

Court documents allege that Kirts made a call March 4 from the Lincoln County Detention Center in which he asked Hazen to retrieve a black tactical bag that was hidden in the bushes at Kansas Point Campground. Kirts also asked Hazen if he had “the car squared away” in another call, according to court documents.