North Platte man gets prison time for being felon in possession of ammunition
A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison Wednesday for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Kaleb Slaymaker will also serve three years of supervised probation after the 15-month prison term.

The case stems from a search warrant at Slaymaker’s residence on Feb. 5, 2020. according to a media release from U.S. District Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office,

Law enforcement officers seized a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia with residue and 90 rounds of .22-caliber long rifle ammunition.

Slaymaker has a prior felony conviction for attempted burglary.

