North Platte man gets prison time for breaking into storage units

A 50-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for breaking into a number of units at the Store N Lok facility on Sept. 21.

Kelub J. Ray received the term on a burglary count during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. He also received a two-year sentence for being in possession of burglar’s tools.

The terms will run at the same time and Ray received credit for 120 days served. Judge Michael Piccolo said Ray’s criminal history and his refusal to participate in a pre-sentence investigation were determining factors in the sentencing decision.

Ray pleaded no contest to the two charges Nov. 22. As part of the plea agreement, criminal charges in two other cases were dismissed.

According to court records, a North Platte police officer on patrol noticed a unit door at the storage facility was pushed open a few feet.

As the officer shined a light inside the unit, an individual climbed out from under the door and fled. He was soon found lying in a drainage ditch just north of a house that the officer had seen him run behind.