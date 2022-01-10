North Platte man gets prison time for breaking into storage units

A 50-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for breaking into a number of units at the Store N Lok facility on Sept. 21.
Kelub J. Ray received the term on a burglary count during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. He also received a two-year sentence for being in possession of burglar’s tools.
The terms will run at the same time and Ray received credit for 120 days served. Judge Michael Piccolo said Ray’s criminal history and his refusal to participate in a pre-sentence investigation were determining factors in the sentencing decision.
Ray pleaded no contest to the two charges Nov. 22. As part of the plea agreement, criminal charges in two other cases were dismissed.
According to court records, a North Platte police officer on patrol noticed a unit door at the storage facility was pushed open a few feet.
As the officer shined a light inside the unit, an individual climbed out from under the door and fled. He was soon found lying in a drainage ditch just north of a house that the officer had seen him run behind.
A police investigation of the storage complex found a set of large bolt cutters inside the storage-unit door as well as a broken piece of the lock.
The officers found three other storage units had been broken into and property had been sorted through.
Also Monday, Isac S. McCurry, 45, was sentenced to four to seven years in prison for attempted first-degree sexual assault in a July 3, 2020, incident.
McCurry pleaded no contest to the amended charge on Nov. 12. He was initially charged with forcible first-degree sexual assault, and two additional charges were dismissed at the time.
He was credited with 557 days served.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Drake D. Baller, 20, of Maxwell, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a minor for an incident with a 14-year-old victim Feb. 1.
Another count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and a charge of first-degree forcible sexual assault, both stemming from a Nov. 24, 2019, incident, were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Baller is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14.
» Aaron J. Clark, 33, pleaded no contest of possession of Suboxone on July 27. A count of obstruction of an officer was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Clark was sentenced to 18 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Michael A. Vazquez Estrada, 26, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, pleaded guilty of possession of Oxycontin on July 6.
He was sentenced to 12 months of specialized substance abuse supervision, which will run at the same time as a sentence in a Hall County case.
» Cassandra D. Foster, 38, pleaded guilty of theft with a value of $1,499 to $4,999 on Aug. 25, 2020. A felony and two misdemeanors were dismissed in a plea agreement. Foster also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a separate case on Oct. 4, 2020. Three other counts in the case were dismissed as well as criminal charges in three other cases.
The sentence was deferred as Foster has been accepted into the Midwest Nebraska problem-solving court program.
» Helen J. Kramer, 53, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases, on Oct. 21, 2020, and June 10.
The sentence was deferred as Kramer has been accepted into the Midwest Nebraska problem-solving court program.
» Javin J. Newbrey, 26, pleaded guilty to an amended count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A charge of shoplifting, $500 or less, in a separate case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Newbrey is scheduled to be sentenced April 11 for that case and two others.
» Jordan L. Bohman, 25, admitted violating the conditions of the 36-month probation term that he received in June for charges of stalking and second-degree false imprisonment. He received an 18-month probation term on each count.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28.
» Lucas A. Partain, 36, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in three separate cases.
Partain pleaded not guilty to counts of second-degree assault and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony on Oct. 25.
Partain also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 19. In addition, Partain pleaded not guilty to a felony count of theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on Nov. 19.
A Jan 31 status hearing was set for the three cases as well as two others.
» Devin S. Baker, 36, of Wellfleet, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in two separate cases.
Baker pleaded not guilty of assault by strangulation or suffocation in an Oct. 1 incident.
Baker also pleaded not guilty to possession of 10 to 27 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 28.
A Feb. 28 status hearing was scheduled.
» Richard B. Valentine, 53, of Ogallala, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
The charges stem from a Nov. 7 incident.
A Feb. 28 status hearing was scheduled.
» Shaun Ramey, 33, of Wellfleet, pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, making terroristic threats and carrying a concealed weapon.
A Feb. 28 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as for a separate one.
» Austen J. Barraclough, 30, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less.
A March 14 status hearing was scheduled.
More by Tim Johnson
Five stories about law and order in North Platte
Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
“This next chapter is kind of for her,” Police Chief Dan Hudson said. “Every time I have been promoted or moved around within my profession, she had taken a step back or stopped her own upward promotion because of mine. This is a chance to spend more quality time together."
As of Wednesday afternoon, charges had not been filed in Cherry County Court and Kilmer’s initial court appearance had not been scheduled.
Logan J. Divine is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail. He made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Thursday afternoon and was also charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District.