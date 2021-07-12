North Platte man gets prison time for methamphetamine possession

A 46-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to two to five years in prison for possession of 40 grams of methamphetamine in February.
In Lincoln County District Court, Kevin Taylor said he was remorseful for his actions, and Pastor Doug Lee testified that he has seen a change in him as well.
Lee, who has counseled Taylor in the detention center, said Taylor has embraced religion and even expressed an interest in entering the seminary.
Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz pointed to Taylor’s criminal history and what she said was his reluctance to address his substance abuse.
Franz added that the methamphetamine found in Taylor’s possession was beyond personal use and instead indicated “an addict selling drugs to feed his own habit.”
Franz asked for a six- to 10-year sentence. Judge Richard Birch said before sentencing that Taylor has shown some efforts to make a change but added it wasn’t complete.
Taylor was credited with 140 days served.
Also Monday, Amber M. Araujo, 34, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of obstructing a police officer.
Araujo was part of a three-hour standoff on the 1400 block of Burlington Boulevard in March.
The standoff began when Michael A. Charging Elk, 31, who was wanted on a warrant, eluded law enforcement and entered the residence where Araujo was. Charging Elk and Araujo were in a relationship.
Araujo initially was charged with being an accessory to a felony.
She was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 113 days served.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Clemente M. Carrizales, 39, pleaded not guilty of burglary in a June 4, 2020, incident.
Carrizales also pleaded not guilty of violating a custody order and contributing to the delinquency of a child in a separate case that stems from a May 17 incident.
An Aug. 23 status hearing was scheduled for both cases as well as four others in which Carrizales faces criminal charges.
» Joseph E. Olsson, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine that stems from a Oct. 14, 2020, arrest.
A separate criminal case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Olsson was sentenced to 265 days in jail and credited with 140 days served.
» Richard J. Smith, 64, pleaded no contest to an amended count of third-degree assault with a prior conviction that stems from a March 20 incident.
Two other criminal cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Smith was sentenced to 265 days in jail and credited with 140 days served.
» Dustin E. Smith, 41, pleaded no contest of possession of Xanax in a March 9 incident.
Two misdemeanors — obstruction of government operations and disturbing the peace — were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Smith was sentenced to 18 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Michael R. Smyth, 43, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult. Smyth received 18 months’ probation.
» Michael W. Stroble, 28, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. A felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Stroble was sentenced to 24 months of SSAS probation.
» Matthew Head, 35, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree assault from a May 5 incident.
Head was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
» Zachary T. Menke, 36, of Grand Island, admitted violating the terms of his 18-month probation.
Menke was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 207 days served.
The term will run at the same time as a sentence for a probation violation in a Hall County case.
» Justin J. Chilcott, 41, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted failure to report an address change as a registered sex offender.
Chilcott was sentenced to 80 days in jail and credited with 50 days served.
» Tianna R. Estrada, 21, pleaded no contest to an amended count of making terroristic threats.
Estrada was initially charged with robbery. Her sentence will be deferred as she has been admitted to problem-solving court.
» Richard D. Hays, 54, pleaded no contest to attempted failure to register as a convicted sex offender.
Hays was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with time served as he has been confined since June 2020.
» Brian J. Miller, 29, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of methamphetamine on May 22, 2019, and Feb. 28, 2020.
Miller was sentenced to 24 months of SSAS for each case and the terms will run at the same time.
» Russell J. Smith, Jr., 38, admitted violating terms of post-release supervision.
Smith was sentenced to 250 days in jail and credited for time served.
» Destin N. Hansen, 24, admitted to violation of a nine-month post-release supervision term.
Hansen also pleaded guilty to a count of possession of Klonopin in a separate case that stems from a May 27 incident.
Hansen was sentenced to 120 days in both cases and the terms will run at the same time.
» Shayne A. Cotton, 47, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of LSD — an added count to a case involving an incident Sept. 2, 2020. Cotton is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled.
» Chanel M. Sterling, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and intentional child abuse with no injury, as well as misdemeanor charges of cruel mistreatment of an animal and receiving stolen property with a value of $500 or less.
The charges stem from a July 5, 2020, incident. A Sept. 27 status hearing was scheduled.
» Matthew J. Heimbuch, 35, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on July 18, 2020.
In a separate case, he also pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal impersonation and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer. The two charges stem from a May 20 incident.
A Sept. 13 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Austin R. Beierle, 20, of Atlantic, Iowa, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine that results from an Aug. 13, 2020, arrest.
A Sept.13 status hearing was scheduled.
» Jordan T. Olnhausen, 25, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, value $1,499-$5,000, in a Nov. 14, 2020, incident.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled.
» Roxanne S. Duran, 46, of Maxwell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon May 3.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled.
» Latonya Tyan, 48, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute that stems from a June 1 arrest.
An Aug. 23 status hearing was set for the case as well as two other cases in which Tyan has criminal charges.
» Jennifer A. Reyna, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony count of receiving stolen property, value $500 or less, in a May 10 incident.
Reyna also pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal impersonation and obstructing a peace officer in a separate case on that same day.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Derrick L. Zalud, 28, pleaded not guilty to making terrorist threats on May 22.
Zalud also pleaded not guilty to two charges in a separate case from that day — resisting arrest, second offense, and criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less.
An Aug. 9 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Carrie A. Guerra, 54, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine from an arrest Aug. 1, 2020.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled.
» Ronald J. Ware, 33, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving under suspension and a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.
A Sept. 27 status hearing was scheduled.
» Estella A. Guerra, 30, pleaded not guilty of possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute in a Jan. 11 incident.
Guerra also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a separate case.
An Aug. 9 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Ted A. Lewis, 32, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.