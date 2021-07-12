North Platte man gets prison time for methamphetamine possession

A 46-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to two to five years in prison for possession of 40 grams of methamphetamine in February.

In Lincoln County District Court, Kevin Taylor said he was remorseful for his actions, and Pastor Doug Lee testified that he has seen a change in him as well.

Lee, who has counseled Taylor in the detention center, said Taylor has embraced religion and even expressed an interest in entering the seminary.

Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz pointed to Taylor’s criminal history and what she said was his reluctance to address his substance abuse.

Franz added that the methamphetamine found in Taylor’s possession was beyond personal use and instead indicated “an addict selling drugs to feed his own habit.”

Franz asked for a six- to 10-year sentence. Judge Richard Birch said before sentencing that Taylor has shown some efforts to make a change but added it wasn’t complete.

Taylor was credited with 140 days served.

Also Monday, Amber M. Araujo, 34, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of obstructing a police officer.