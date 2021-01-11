North Platte man gets prison time for possession of child pornography

A 30-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to four to six years in state prison Monday for possession of child pornography.
Vance L. Johnson, who also will be required to register as a sex offender, was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court.
Johnson, who was credited with 405 days served, had pleaded no contest to the amended charge in October. He was initially charged with distribution of child pornography when he was arrested on Oct. 19, 2019.
According to court records, the investigation began in the fall of 2019 when the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was monitoring peer-to-peer file sharing networks for illegal activity. The office downloaded several files of child pornography from an IP address in the 3000 block of Ioke Street in North Platte.
A computer was seized from Johnson’s bedroom during a search at that address. A forensic analysis of the computer found evidence of child pornography.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Alyssa D. Shelburn, 31, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for violating conditions of her 18-month probation term in July.
Shelburn was credited with 69 days served.
The probation dates back to an initial charge of intentional child abuse with no injury in November 2016.
Shelburn began probation in April 2019 and she admitted the violation in December.
» Charles T. Tederman, 53, of Sutherland, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted driving under suspension.
The count stems from a Sept. 3 traffic stop.
Tederman was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for eight days served. He is scheduled to report to the Lincoln County Detention Center Feb. 1.
» Chelbi L. Karnik, 34. of Sidney, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500-$1,4999. On May 27 incident, Karnik took a vehicle from a Sidney residence without the owner’s permission.
Karnik was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 73 days served.
» Dennis C. Teall, Jr., 48, pleaded no contest to an amended charged of attempted terroristic threats from a June. 20, 2019, incident.
A felony count of making terroristic threats was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Teall was sentenced to 30 days in jail and credited for 28 days served.
» Jake B. Spiegel, 39, of Albion, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted failure to report an address change as a convicted sex offender.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and must report to the detention center on Feb. 8.
» Walker Stewart, 29, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine, a charge that stems from a Jan. 28, 2019, incident.
Stewart was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
» Alexander D. Murphy, 22, pleaded no contest to a count of second-degree assault from a June 9 incident in which he punched a man in the back of the head while wearing a set of brass knuckles.
Felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony were both dismissed in the plea agreement.
Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.
» Marty V. Calhoun, 61, pleaded no contest to amended charges of attempted second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.
The charges stem from a June 2018 incident in which he shot a woman in the shoulder.
A charge of resisting arrest was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Calhoun is scheduled to be sentenced April 5.
» Taylor L. Trembly, 32, of Hershey, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges over three cases.
Trembly pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm from an Aug. 8 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge that stems from a Sept. 17 incident, as well as felony counts of resisting arrest and third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional on Oct. 23.
A status hearing for all three cases is scheduled for Feb. 22.
» Britton S. Renfrow, 29, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm. Both charges stem from a Oct. 4 incident.
A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
» Michael A. Flores, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges over three cases.
Flores pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman and negligent child abuse with no injury that stem from a Aug. 24 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty to four felony charges from an Aug. 25 incident: third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman, assault by strangulation/suffocation on a pregnant woman, making terroristic threats and tampering with a witness or informant. Flores pleaded not guilty to making terrorist threats on Sept. 16 as well.
A status hearing for all three cases is scheduled for Feb. 22.
» Mason M. Shavlik, 26, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of second-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Both charges are a result of a Nov. 7 incident. Shavlik was previously convicted on a domestic assault charge in July 2019.
A status hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
» Brian J. Miller, 28, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 28.
A status hearing was set for March 8 for the case and another one in which Miller, who is a candidate for admission into drug court, is charged with possession of methamphetamine from a May 22, 2019, incident.
» Cornell Griffin Jr., 22, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and intentional child abuse with no injury as well as misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
The charges stem from an Oct. 15 incident.
A status hearing for Griffin, who was convicted of domestic assault on Sept. 19, 2019, was scheduled for March 8.
» Austin Golter, 22, pleaded not guilty to four charges of possession of a exceptionally hazardous drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute. The felony counts stem from an Aug. 28 incident.