North Platte man gets prison time for possession of child pornography

A 30-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to four to six years in state prison Monday for possession of child pornography.

Vance L. Johnson, who also will be required to register as a sex offender, was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court.

Johnson, who was credited with 405 days served, had pleaded no contest to the amended charge in October. He was initially charged with distribution of child pornography when he was arrested on Oct. 19, 2019.

According to court records, the investigation began in the fall of 2019 when the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was monitoring peer-to-peer file sharing networks for illegal activity. The office downloaded several files of child pornography from an IP address in the 3000 block of Ioke Street in North Platte.

A computer was seized from Johnson’s bedroom during a search at that address. A forensic analysis of the computer found evidence of child pornography.

In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Alyssa D. Shelburn, 31, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for violating conditions of her 18-month probation term in July.

Shelburn was credited with 69 days served.