North Platte man gets prison time for refusing sobriety test, high-speed chase

A 40-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to three years in prison Monday for refusing to submit to a Breathalyzer test and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the city.

Eric J. Burke was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court for the Feb. 20 incident. He received a two-year sentence for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and also two to three years for refusing a test with three prior convictions.

The sentences will run at the same time, and Burke was credited with 206 days served.

Burke had pleaded guilty to both counts in July, while a charge of driving under the influence was dismissed in the plea agreement.

According to court documents, law enforcement stopped Burke on Rodeo Road for having non-working taillights on his vehicle.

Burke refused both a field sobriety test and a Breathalyzer test.

He then drove off and reached speeds three times the posted limit. He struck a parked vehicle at the intersection of West 10th Street and Elm Avenue, ignored three stop signs and ran a red light at the intersection of Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

He was eventually arrested on South Ames Avenue.