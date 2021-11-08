North Platte man gets prison time for threatening teens with pipe

A 23-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for threatening a group of six teenagers with a metal pipe during a confrontation April 16.

In Lincoln County District Court, Alex G. Estrada received that sentence for making terroristic threats as well as one to two years for being a habitual criminal.

He was credited with 181 days served for the latter count and the terms will run one after another.

Estrada pleaded no contest Aug. 23. Two other charges — use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person — were dismissed in the plea agreement.

According to court records, Estrada and another individual in his pickup followed the teenagers to an ice cream shop where the confrontation happened.

Estrada believed the group had taken a photo of him near the intersection of Second and Jeffers streets. The teenagers told a law enforcement officer that one of them had taken a cellphone photo of a sign in front of a business.

One of the teens said Estrada held what appeared to be a baseball bat as he confronted the group.