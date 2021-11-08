North Platte man gets prison time for threatening teens with pipe

A 23-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for threatening a group of six teenagers with a metal pipe during a confrontation April 16.
In Lincoln County District Court, Alex G. Estrada received that sentence for making terroristic threats as well as one to two years for being a habitual criminal.
He was credited with 181 days served for the latter count and the terms will run one after another.
Estrada pleaded no contest Aug. 23. Two other charges — use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person — were dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to court records, Estrada and another individual in his pickup followed the teenagers to an ice cream shop where the confrontation happened.
Estrada believed the group had taken a photo of him near the intersection of Second and Jeffers streets. The teenagers told a law enforcement officer that one of them had taken a cellphone photo of a sign in front of a business.
One of the teens said Estrada held what appeared to be a baseball bat as he confronted the group.
When law enforcement found Estrada later outside a convenience store, they found a large knife in his pants pocket with more than a 3-inch blade.
Another large knife was in the pickup near the driver’s seat as well as a rusty plumbing pipe with an elbow fitting nearby.
On Monday, Estrada also pleaded not guilty of use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery and second-degree assault in a separate case.
The three charges stem from an Oct. 4 incident in which Estrada is accused of forcing his way into a West Second Street apartment, hitting one individual in the face with a handgun and stealing property.
The case is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 18.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Kaitlyn C. Blaesi, 28, of Maxwell, pleaded no contest to felony burglary.
In late July, about $11,000 of jewelry was taken from a residence just south of Maxwell. After the incident was reported, a North Platte jeweler contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had appraised and purchased some of the stolen jewelry.
Blaesi is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.
» Julius M. Reed, 30, of Omaha, was sentenced to 120 days in jail for an amended count of threatening an intimate parter with imminent body injury. He was credited with 23 days served
Reed was also sentenced to 60 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine in a separate case. He was credited with two days served.
The terms run at the same time.
» Marcus D. Vigil, 27, pleaded no contest to a charge of making terroristic threats on Aug. 19.
A count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.
The sentence is being deferred as Vigil was accepted into the state’s problem-solving court program.
» Chelsea Eldridge, 34, pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine that stems from a traffic stop on Dec. 11, 2020.
Eldridge received an 18-month probation term.
» Guadalupe Ramirez, 36, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Charles W. Lynch, 50, pleaded not guilty of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more. He is accused of taking a Municipal Light & Water van that was parked outside a West Front Street residence on July 27. The van was found on the 600 block of North Jackson Street.
A Dec. 20 status hearing was scheduled.
» Shalyn K. Vargas, 36, of Modesto, California, pleaded not guilty of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more.
The charge stems from a report of a stolen vehicle Jan. 23 in Sutherland. According to court records, the vehicle was later involved with several law enforcement pursuits and eventually crashed in Sedgwick County, Colorado.
A Jan. 10 status hearing was scheduled.
» Jennifer M. Pluard, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 23.
Pluard was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 77 days served.
» Austin C. Bordeaux, 28, admitted violating the terms of his 12-month post-release supervision in September.
Bordeaux was sentenced to 15 months in jail and credited with 75 days served.
» Joseph A. Pittman, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Both counts stem from a June 7 incident.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Shalyn E. Bergen, 36, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 10, 2020.