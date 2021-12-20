North Platte man gets prison time for trying to distribute methamphetamine

A 30-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to three to five years in state prison for attempting to distribute methamphetamine in January.
Michael J. Guerra received the sentence during a hearing in Lincoln County District Court. Guerra, who appeared by video from the detention center, was credited with 119 days served.
Judge Michael Piccolo pointed to Guerra’s criminal history and also his failure to meet terms while on probation on three prior occasions.
According to court records, Guerra also walked away from treatment Nov. 12 and did not report back to the detention center.
Guerra pleaded guilty Sept. 27 of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute.
Also Monday, Eugene I. Richter, 47, had a felony charge of making a terroristic threat on May 5, 2020, dismissed as he has been in jail for 460 days — longer than the sentence for the charge would have been.
The initial plan was to get Richter a bed at a regional mental health center, but he remains 10th on a waiting list for an opening. The time frame for him to move to the top of the list is unknown.
Judge Richard Birch agreed to dismiss the charge, saying that Richter had “waited way longer than he should have to sit.”
Birch added that a pending restraining order filed against Richter in connection with the case likely would be granted.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Jacob J. Burt, 25, pleaded no contest to felony child abuse for multiple injuries that were discovered when a 3-week-old baby was taken to Great Plains Health with a fever Sept. 13.
Burt was sentenced to 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision probation.
» Timothy D. Shannon, 20, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges that stem from an Oct. 18 incident.
Shannon pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possessing Xanax and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with a prior conviction; refusing to submit to a chemical test, second offense; and possessing between an ounce and a pound of marijuana.
A status hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
» Gregory S. Murdie, 48, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of or receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident
A Feb. 14 status hearing was scheduled.
» Calvin L. Theus, 37, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession in two cases that stem from incidents July 3 and Oct. 27.
Sentencing was deferred as Theus has been accepted into the problem-solving court program.
» Amy L. Corter, 49, admitted violating the six-month probation term she received in December 2020 for an amended count of theft by deception with a value between $500-$1,499.
Corter is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.
» Emily R. Johnson, 19, pleaded guilty to an amended count of possession and attempted distribution of methamphetamine that stems from an arrest on Nov. 16.
Johnson’s sentence will be deferred as she was accepted into the problem-solving court program.
» Jimmy Sipes, 47, pleaded not guilty in four separate cases in which he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from arrests in 2020 on June 24, Sept. 9, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
A status hearing for all four cases was scheduled for Jan. 31.
» Grover Huey, 45, pleaded not guilty of possession of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon that both stem from a Dec. 2 incident.
Huey also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 5 in a separate case.
A status hearing for both cases was scheduled for Jan. 31.
» Cassandra D. Foster, 38, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on March 11.
Foster is being screened for acceptance into the problem-solving court program, so a Jan. 10 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as four others.
» Derek A. Baxter pleaded not guilty to felony counts of assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault intentionally causing body injury. A Feb. 14 status hearing was scheduled.
» Jordan T. Vigil, 36, denied violating the conditions of his 18-month probation stemming from an initial charge of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. A Feb. 16 revocation hearing was scheduled.
» Stanley R. Russell, 55, pleaded not guilty of driving under suspension and driving under the influence, second offense, in a Nov. 5 incident. A Jan. 10 status hearing was scheduled.
» Elisha D. Navarrette, 34, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury. A Feb. 14 status hearing was scheduled.