North Platte man gets prison time for trying to distribute methamphetamine

A 30-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to three to five years in state prison for attempting to distribute methamphetamine in January.

Michael J. Guerra received the sentence during a hearing in Lincoln County District Court. Guerra, who appeared by video from the detention center, was credited with 119 days served.

Judge Michael Piccolo pointed to Guerra’s criminal history and also his failure to meet terms while on probation on three prior occasions.

According to court records, Guerra also walked away from treatment Nov. 12 and did not report back to the detention center.

Guerra pleaded guilty Sept. 27 of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute.

Also Monday, Eugene I. Richter, 47, had a felony charge of making a terroristic threat on May 5, 2020, dismissed as he has been in jail for 460 days — longer than the sentence for the charge would have been.

The initial plan was to get Richter a bed at a regional mental health center, but he remains 10th on a waiting list for an opening. The time frame for him to move to the top of the list is unknown.