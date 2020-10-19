North Platte man involved in Aug. 28 chase pleads not guilty

» Aaron M. Spurbeck, 44, pleaded guilty to felony theft, $1,500 to $4,999, for taking two vehicles from a Brady residence April 24.

Spurbeck took a 2005 gold Chrysler Sebring that was later found wrecked in a muddy field. He also took a second vehicle, which was later recovered with Spurbeck in it in Keith County.

Spurbeck was sentenced to 270 days in jail, which will be served at the same time as the sentence he received in Keith County on charges related to the theft of the second vehicle, including a DUI count.

On Sept. 25, Spurbeck received 364 days in jail in Keith County on that theft charge and 60 days for the DUI with the terms running at the same time.

Spurbeck’s Lincoln County sentence also requires him to pay restitution of $300.

» Mark I. Ramos, 36, of Lexington, admitted to violation of his specialized substance abuse supervision program.

Ramos violated conditions of the 18-month probation in August and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that. He was credited with 21 days served.