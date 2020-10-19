North Platte man involved in Aug. 28 chase pleads not guilty

A 30-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 30 months in state prison for a domestic assault in June 2019.
In Lincoln County District Court, Nathan A. Padgett pleaded no contest to the felony charge of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. Judge Michael Piccolo also sentenced Padgett to 18 months of post-release supervision.
Padgett was found in possession of methamphetamine when he was arrested, and Piccolo gave him 319 days in jail for that offense.
Both sentences will run at the same time. Padgett was credited for 167 days served.
Before his sentencing, Padgett told the court he apologized for his actions.
Padgett had previously been convicted on numerous domestic assault cases, the first in 2011 in Lincoln County. He received a prison term of 1½ to three years in August 2013 for one of those domestic abuse cases, according to court records.
Also in court Monday, Rosendo D. Duran Jr., 28, pleaded not guilty to three charges that stem from a high-speed chase Aug. 28 — operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft with a value of at least $5,000 and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He also pleaded not guilty to two charges from a separate case July 21 in which he allegedly chased down and damaged a vehicle and also assaulted an individual — criminal mischief with a value between $1,500 and $4,999 and attempted second-degree assault
The August chase began after a trooper attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S Highway 83 and Walker Road. Duran did not comply and a pursuit began on the surface roads south of Interstate 80 and northbound on Highway 83 into North Platte.
The trooper used a “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the Toyota SUV that Duran was driving, according to a State Patrol media release.
Duran left the car and ran through a construction site, jumped into a pickup there and drove off again. North Platte police arrested him at a B Street residence a short time later.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Dec. 7.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Herbert H. Russell, 67, pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault
The charge against Russell, a registered sex offender, stems from an Aug. 12 incident at a North Platte residence.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 21. Judge Richard Birch denied a request to lower Russell’s bail from $200,000.
Russell was arrested after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted at Russell’s North Platte residence, according to court records. The victim also told officers she had been assaulted by Russell about six months ago but decided not to file a report then.
» Aaron M. Spurbeck, 44, pleaded guilty to felony theft, $1,500 to $4,999, for taking two vehicles from a Brady residence April 24.
Spurbeck took a 2005 gold Chrysler Sebring that was later found wrecked in a muddy field. He also took a second vehicle, which was later recovered with Spurbeck in it in Keith County.
Spurbeck was sentenced to 270 days in jail, which will be served at the same time as the sentence he received in Keith County on charges related to the theft of the second vehicle, including a DUI count.
On Sept. 25, Spurbeck received 364 days in jail in Keith County on that theft charge and 60 days for the DUI with the terms running at the same time.
Spurbeck’s Lincoln County sentence also requires him to pay restitution of $300.
» Mark I. Ramos, 36, of Lexington, admitted to violation of his specialized substance abuse supervision program.
Ramos violated conditions of the 18-month probation in August and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that. He was credited with 21 days served.
» Benjamin F. Beauvais, 28, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to a count of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $0-$500 in an incident July 16 in which he broke into a number of vehicles parked at South Platte Terrace in North Platte. Charges in a separate July 16 case were dismissed — theft with a value of $0-$500, and criminal mischief with the same value.
Beauvais was sentenced to 280 days in jail and credited with 95 days served.
The sentenced also requires him to pay restitution of $4,500 to South Platte Terrace.
» Tianna N. Richardson, 22, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine in an April 2, 2019, incident
Richardson was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Michael A. Leibrandt, 53, pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The count stems from a July 22 incident. A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
» Cheralee Hasbrouck, 33, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine that stems from an April 9, 2019, arrest.
Hasbrouck received 12 months of probation.
» Jason A. Diaz, 39, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges: assault by strangulation/suffocation — second offense and third-degree domestic assault — second offense. A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
» Jessica R. Castor, 25, pleaded not guilty to a count of first-degree forgery from an incident July 7. A status hearing is set for Dec. 21.
» Gwendolyn C. McKee, 45, of Walnut Grove Mississippi, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges that stem from a Nov. 14, 2019, incident — possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, possession of methamphetamine and intentional child abuse with no injury. A status hearing is set for Dec. 21.
» Larry L. Britton, 63, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony counts that stem from a July 31 arrest — driving under the influence with at least a .15 blood-alcohol content or refusal of a test, and driving while his license was revoked from a prior DUI conviction.
Britton has prior DUI convictions on February 2015 and May 2020 in Lincoln County and April 2015 in Seward County.
» Michael E. Crossland, 35, of Denver, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 18, 2019. A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
» David A. Martin, 60, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of DUI with a blood alcohol level of at least .15 or refusal of a chemical test.
Martin had previous DUI convictions in February 2013 and November 2018, both in Lincoln County.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
