North Platte man pleads no contest to assault charge connected to shooting

A 23-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest Monday to an amended count of second-degree assault in connection to a shooting at a residence on East Philip Avenue on Dec. 26, 2020.

Brayden J. Divine accepted the plea agreement in Lincoln County District Court. He was initially charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and first-degree assault for the incident in which an 18-year-old man was injured.

Divine is scheduled to be sentenced March 14.

His 21-year-old brother, Logan, is charged as an accessory in the incident. But his hearing Monday was continued, as was one in a separate case in which he is charged with first-degree murder.

According to court records, an 18-year-old man was transported to Great Plains Health with gunshot wounds to his legs on the night of the incident. He told an officer that he had gone to the Divines’ residence on the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue to purchase 5 ounces of marijuana and an argument broke out over the amount.

The man said Brayden Divine brandished a handgun and ordered him to leave. The man said he got in the passenger seat of the car he arrived in and was shot through the door.