North Platte man pleads no contest to child pornography possession charge

Four felony counts in another case involving a March 4 incident were dismissed in the plea agreement: robbery, the use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft-unlawful taking with a value of at least $5,000.

The case was dismissed due to witnesses declining to testify or cooperate in the case, according to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office.

A count of obstructing an officer was also dismissed in the Xanax possession case.

Seitz is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

» Michael D. Lappegard Jr., 31, of Madison, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges over two cases.

Lappegard pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, two counts of resisting arrest, possession of Adderall and receiving stolen property with a value of at least $5,000. The six charges all stem from a Feb. 16 incident.

Lappegard also pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine on March 1.

A status hearing in both cases was set for Nov. 2.

» Logan J. Divine, 19, pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree assault in an July 12 incident.