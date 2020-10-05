North Platte man pleads no contest to child pornography possession charge

A 30-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of child pornography on Monday in Lincoln County District Court.
Vance L. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 and could receive a maximum prison term of 20 years.
Johnson, who has been confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center for 307 days, was initially charged with distribution of child pornography for the Oct. 19, 2019, incident.
According to court records, the investigation began last fall when the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was monitoring peer-to-peer file sharing networks for illegal activity. The office was able to download several files of child pornography from an IP address in the 3000 block of Ioke Street in North Platte.
A computer was seized from Johnson’s bedroom in the execution of a search warrant at that address. A forensic analysis of the computer found evidence of child pornography.
Judge Michael Piccolo reduced Johnson’s bail from $500,000 to $200,000 with the amended charge.
Johnson has to provide 10% of that amount to be released.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Jackson L. Seitz, 22, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of Xanax from a March 25 incident and to an amended charge of attempted burglary on Feb. 15 in another case.
Four felony counts in another case involving a March 4 incident were dismissed in the plea agreement: robbery, the use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft-unlawful taking with a value of at least $5,000.
The case was dismissed due to witnesses declining to testify or cooperate in the case, according to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office.
A count of obstructing an officer was also dismissed in the Xanax possession case.
Seitz is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.
» Michael D. Lappegard Jr., 31, of Madison, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges over two cases.
Lappegard pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, two counts of resisting arrest, possession of Adderall and receiving stolen property with a value of at least $5,000. The six charges all stem from a Feb. 16 incident.
Lappegard also pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine on March 1.
A status hearing in both cases was set for Nov. 2.
» Logan J. Divine, 19, pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree assault in an July 12 incident.
A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief with a value of $0-500 was dismissed in the plea agreement, as was a felony charge of second-degree assault in another case that stems from a May 10 incident.
Divine was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for 84 days served.
» Richard M. Giese, 49, pleaded no contest to felony shoplifting, $500 or less, in a April 23 incident.
Felony counts of theft by deception, $500 or less, and receiving stolen property from a July 29 case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Giese was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 60 days served.
» Timothy Simpkins pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault of a police officer for a March 9 incident.
Simpkins was sentenced to two years of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Matthew T. Walz, 40, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine for cases that stem from Feb. 2 and Feb. 26 of 2019.
Felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine — charges from a Oct. 13, 2019, incident, were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Walz is expected to be accepted into drug court.
» Austin R. Golter, 22, pleaded no contest to an amended count of third-degree domestic assault — threatening in a menacing manner.
Golter was initially charged with two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of making terroristic threats in the March 10 incident.
He was sentenced to 14 months of probation in the plea agreement.
» Jeffrey T. Denson, Jr., 29, of Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to felony charges in two cases.
Denson pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, $1,500-4,999, in a July 23 incident.
He also pleaded guilty to four felony counts in another case that stems from an Aug. 13 incident: second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, robbery and possession of Suboxone.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Nov. 16.
» Alexander D. Murphy, 22, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges from a June 9 incident: possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
» Tianna N. Richardson, 22, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine in a April 2, 2019, incident.
A status hearing was set for Oct. 19 with the plan that Richardson is accepted into the drug court program.
» Chad A. Wojcik, 22, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault — intentionally causing bodily injury. The charges stem from an incident June. 15. A status hearing was set for Nov. 2.
» Anthony M. Carrillo, 19, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony counts of possession of controlled substance that stemmed from a June 13 traffic stop.
According to court documents, officers searching his vehicle found a prescription pill bottle that contained alprazolam, clonazepam, morphine sulfate and hydrocodone. A status hearing was set for Dec. 2 as Carrillo will attempt to be accepted into a drug court program.
» Isaiah Huerta, 33, pleaded not guilty to three charges spread over two cases. Huerta pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional and resisting arrest from a June 21 case.
He also pleaded not guilty of resisting arrest on Aug. 21.
A status hearing was set for Nov. 16.
» Daryll B. Foster, 59, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in two cases.
Foster pleaded not guilty to a shoplifting charge with a value of less than $500 that dates to a July 13 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty to shoplifting, $500 or less, second-degree criminal trespassing and driving under suspension from a Sept. 19 incident.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Dec. 7.
» Daniel R. Navarrette, 31, pleaded not guilty of theft, $500-$1,500, from an incident Aug. 8.
He also pleaded not guilty to count of shoplifting with a value of less than $500 and second-degree trespassing, both counts in relation to a Dec. 9, 2019, incident.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Nov. 16.
» A not-guilty plea was entered for Bradley W. Nohr, 58, of Reno, Nevada, for a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 2.
A status hearing was set for Nov. 17. A suppression hearing will also be held for Nohr on a charge of possession and intent to distribute a hazardous drug that stems from a July 27, 2019, incident.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.