North Platte man pleads not guilty to charges related to incidents in spring, summer

A 24-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges involving two criminal cases that date from last spring and summer.

Charles D. Robinson made an initial appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, and a Jan. 25 status hearing for both cases was set.

Robinson, who appeared by video from the Lincoln County Detention Center, is charged with five felonies that stem from a search warrant that was served at a South Chestnut Street residence April 10.

He is charged with possession of a firearm and an extremely hazardous substance, along with possession of a controlled substance, possession of codeine, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

In addition, Robinson is charged with second-degree assault and robbery from an incident July 19.

Robinson and two other men forced their way into a North Elm Street residence and assaulted a man who lived there, according to court records.

At one point, Robinson pulled off the man’s shorts, which contained a wallet. Robinson then said he would be back and left with both items, the man said.

In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):