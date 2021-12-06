North Platte man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of child

A 23-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty Monday to a pair of felony sex crimes.

In Lincoln County District Court, Daniel E. Scollin appeared by video and pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent individual and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A Jan. 31 status hearing was scheduled for the case.

According to court records, the sexual conduct began when the victim was 3 years old and continued over a six-year span.

Sexual assault of a child, the more serious of the two charges, carries a sentence of 20 years to life.

The other count has a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Daniel S. Endicott, 35, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The felony charge stems from an April 12 arrest in which 4 grams of the drug were found in his vehicle.

Four additional charges in a separate case were dismissed in the plea agreement.