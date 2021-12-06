North Platte man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of child

A 23-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty Monday to a pair of felony sex crimes.
In Lincoln County District Court, Daniel E. Scollin appeared by video and pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent individual and first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A Jan. 31 status hearing was scheduled for the case.
According to court records, the sexual conduct began when the victim was 3 years old and continued over a six-year span.
Sexual assault of a child, the more serious of the two charges, carries a sentence of 20 years to life.
The other count has a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Daniel S. Endicott, 35, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The felony charge stems from an April 12 arrest in which 4 grams of the drug were found in his vehicle.
Four additional charges in a separate case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Endicott was sentenced to four years of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Jessica A. Araujo, 32, pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine, possession of lorazepam and possession of Adderall. The charges all stem from an Oct. 9 arrest.
Three felony charges of intentional child abuse with no injury from a separate case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Araujo was sentenced to four years of SSAS.
» Brandon M. Basnett, 23, was sentenced to three years of SSAS for a charge of attempted discharge of a firearm that stems from a July 10, 2020, incident.
Basnett also received three years of SSAS for possession of Xanax on June 13, 2021, in a separate case. The sentences for the two cases will run at the same time.
» Matthew J. Heimbuch, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on July 18, 2020.
Counts of obstructing a peace officer and criminal impersonation from a separate case on May 20, 2021, were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Heimbuch was sentenced to 24 months of SSAS.
» Nickolas B. Ohmes, 32, admitted violating a nine-month post-release supervision term.
Ohmes was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 150 days served.
» Cody L. Davis, 34, of Brady, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted driving under license suspension.
Davis was sentenced to 280 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge.
» Michael Stroble, 28, pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 16.
A felony count of tampering with evidence was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Stroble was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 51 days served. He also received nine months of post-release supervision.
» Valerie A. Soto, 26, admitted violating terms of a 12-month probation sentence.
Soto was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 32 days served.
» Lisa M. Garrett, 51, admitted violating a 12-month probation sentence.
She was sentenced to 47 days in jail and credited with 47 days served.
» Austin B. Priest, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of money and a controlled substance.
The charges stem from a Nov. 15 incident.
A Jan. 31 status hearing was scheduled for the case along with two other cases.
» Derek L. Bissonette, 34, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 10.
Bissonette also pleaded not guilty to a count of third-degree domestic assault, second offense, in a separate case.
A Jan. 31 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Shane M. Hermes, 29, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on March 31.
A Jan. 31 status hearing was scheduled for that case and another separate one.
