North Platte man receives 3 to 5 years in prison for August sexual assault

A 67-year-old North Platte man is headed to prison for three to five years for a sexual assault in August.
Herbert H. Russell was sentenced Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Russell, who was credited with 180 days served, also is required to register as a sex offender.
Russell pleaded to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault Dec. 21.
He was arrested Aug. 13 after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted at Russell’s North Platte residence on the night of Aug. 12 and again early the next morning,
The victim also told officers Russell assaulted her about six months ago but she decided not to file a report then.
Russell was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Lincoln County District Court in 2010 and sentenced to five years in prison. He also was convicted of sex crimes involving minors in Butler County, Kansas, in 1998, and in Douglas County, Kansas, in 1984, according to court records.
In other court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» An arraignment for Harlie E. Saathoff, 20, was continued to March 1. Saathoff’s attorney, Robert Lindemeier, filed a plea of abatement motion last week for Saathoff, who is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man Nov. 12.
Lindemeier argued that the stabbing was unintentional and does not meet the standards for second-degree murder. He added there was no testimony or evidence provided during a contested preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Court in late December that contradicted that.
District Judge Richard Birch took the case under advisement.
» Daniel R. Navarrette, 31, pleaded to shoplifting and theft charges in two separate cases.
Navarrette pleaded no contest to shoplifting from Walmart with a value of $500 or less in December 2019, and theft of an item from Knapp Electric, $500-$1,500, on Aug. 20.
A trespassing misdemeanor in the shoplifting case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Navarrette was sentenced to 280 days in jail on both charges and the terms will run at the same time.
» Tyler C. Bush, 35, pleaded guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction that stems from a June 11 incident.
A charge of driving with a revoked license on March 28 was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Bush was sentenced to three years of specialized substance abuse supervision probation.
» Cody P. Richards, 27, of Palmer, admitted violating probation in March.
Richards’ 12-month probation began in September 2019 for possession of Xanax and Adderall.
Richards was sentenced to a 24-month probation term.
» David Nuno, 24, pleaded to drug possession counts in two separate cases. Nuno pleaded no contest to felony charges of possession of methamphetamine in Nov. 6 and Nov. 17 incidents.
Three other charges over the two separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Nuno was sentenced to 18 months of SSAS in both cases. The sentences will run at the same time.
» Jordan T. Vigil, 35, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault in a June 10 incident.
He received 18 months’ probation for the misdemeanor charge.
» Josiah D. Scott, 21, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by taking, value between $1,500 and $4,999, in a March 17 incident.
Scott received 18 months’ probation for the misdemeanor.
» Rita L. Smith, 49, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 29, 2019.
She was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 80 days served.
» Tyne R. Zona, 43, of Sutherland, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of 10 to 28 grams of methamphetamine in November 2018.
Possession charges in two other cases from 2019 were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Zona is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.
» A 37-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty of first-degree sexual assault of a child, intentional child abuse with no injury and incest. The charges stem from an Oct. 10 arrest.
He is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity.
A status hearing was scheduled for April 19.
» Bree Anne Wood-Wilson, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges over three separate cases.
Wood-Wilson pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, all on Sept. 9. She also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, third-degree assault and two counts of child abuse on Dec. 26.
In addition, she pleaded not guilty to possession of an exceptionally hazardous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 29.
A March 22 status hearing was scheduled for all three cases.
» Marcus C. Bailey, 27, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in three separate cases.
Bailey pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft by unlawful taking, $5,000 or more, on Dec. 22; aiding and abetting a felony on Dec. 9; and theft by unlawful taking, $500-$1,499, and criminal mischief with a value between $1,500 and $4,999.
A March 22 status hearing was set for all three cases along with a separate one in which he is scheduled to be sentenced for violation of his post-release supervision conditions.
» Robbie E. Wright, 38, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute that stems from a June 10 arrest.
A March 22 status hearing was scheduled for the case along with a separate one in which he was charged with two counts of falsifying a form or failing to update law enforcement of updated information as a registered sex offender.
» Amanda M. Vanlengen, 30, pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree assault for striking a male twice with a vehicle on Nov. 11.
A count of theft by receiving stolen property, value less than $500, was dismissed along with a separate case in which she was charged with aiding and abetting a felony May 2.
Vanlengen is scheduled to be sentenced April 5.
» Jackson L. Seitz, 22, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of third-degree assault of an officer or health care provider, theft by receiving stolen property, $1,500-$4,999, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500 and criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less.
The five charges stem from a Dec. 31 incident.
A March 22 status hearing was set for the case as well as for two others.
» Brittney S. Blomme, 28, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and misdemeanor counts of false reporting and obstructing a police officer.
A status hearing is set for April 5.
» Joshua B. Crewdson, 42, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of witness tampering from a Nov. 8 incident.
