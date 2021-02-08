North Platte man receives 3 to 5 years in prison for August sexual assault

Bailey pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft by unlawful taking, $5,000 or more, on Dec. 22; aiding and abetting a felony on Dec. 9; and theft by unlawful taking, $500-$1,499, and criminal mischief with a value between $1,500 and $4,999.

A March 22 status hearing was set for all three cases along with a separate one in which he is scheduled to be sentenced for violation of his post-release supervision conditions.

» Robbie E. Wright, 38, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute that stems from a June 10 arrest.

A March 22 status hearing was scheduled for the case along with a separate one in which he was charged with two counts of falsifying a form or failing to update law enforcement of updated information as a registered sex offender.

» Amanda M. Vanlengen, 30, pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree assault for striking a male twice with a vehicle on Nov. 11.

A count of theft by receiving stolen property, value less than $500, was dismissed along with a separate case in which she was charged with aiding and abetting a felony May 2.

Vanlengen is scheduled to be sentenced April 5.