North Platte man receives probation for 2019 fight

A 30-year-old North Platte man received two years of probation Monday for injuring a man with a knife during a fight in September 2019.

In Lincoln County District Court, Ismael Venegas pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault.

The victim sustained a serious arm injury in the confrontation on the 2100 block of East D Street in which Venegas was initially charged with second-degree assault.

A count of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement as well as charges in a separate case in which Venegas was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. A pair of brass knuckles was found in Venegas’ possession when he was arrested roughly a month after the incident.

Venegas also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim.

The plea agreement came a day before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

Venegas’ attorney, Russel Jones, said in court that the assault was in self-defense, but he felt the case came to a fair resolution for his client.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):