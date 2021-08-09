North Platte man receives probation for 2019 fight

A 30-year-old North Platte man received two years of probation Monday for injuring a man with a knife during a fight in September 2019.
In Lincoln County District Court, Ismael Venegas pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault.
The victim sustained a serious arm injury in the confrontation on the 2100 block of East D Street in which Venegas was initially charged with second-degree assault.
A count of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement as well as charges in a separate case in which Venegas was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. A pair of brass knuckles was found in Venegas’ possession when he was arrested roughly a month after the incident.
Venegas also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim.
The plea agreement came a day before the case was scheduled to go to trial.
Venegas’ attorney, Russel Jones, said in court that the assault was in self-defense, but he felt the case came to a fair resolution for his client.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Justin L. Wheeler-Marques, 27, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of theft by receiving stolen property, $500 to $1,500 value, for an Aug. 15, 2020, incident.
He also pleaded no contest to amended charges of third-degree sexual assault in a separate case that stems from a March 18 incident.
He was scheduled to 270 days in jail in both cases and the terms will run at the same time. He also has to register as a sex offender.
Wheeler-Marques was credited with 144 days served.
» David T. Gartner, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine that dates from an Oct. 13, 2020, arrest.
Gartner was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 66 days served.
» Misty L. Letellier, 43, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, third offense.
She was sentenced to 280 days on each count and the terms will run at the same time. Letellier was credited with 72 days served.
» Brandon C. Fowler, 36, pleaded guilty of resisting arrest, second offense.
A charge of third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Fowler was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 83 days served. Fowler also received nine months of post-release supervision.
» Marshall C. Laws, 51, of Denver, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of more than a pound of marijuana that stems from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Oct. 28, 2020.
A charge of possession with intent to distribute was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Laws was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Tara R. Dewolf, 34, pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 19, 2020.
Charges in a separate case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Dewolf was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Aaron Davis, 28, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person that stems from an April 1 incident.
Three other felony counts were dismissed in the plea agreement. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.
» Tietyss E. Dieter, 21, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of theft with a value of $5,000 or more in connection to the theft of deposits from Domino’s over a roughly monthlong period.
Dieter also pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault by a confined person for a physical altercation at the Lincoln County Detention Center Feb. 27.
Charges in seven separate cases at the county court level will be dismissed in the plea agreement.
Dieter is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.
» Javin J. Newbrey, 25, of Cozad, pleaded guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction in a July 2 incident.
In a separate case, Newbrey also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, $1,500-$4,999, in a June 8 incident.
Charges from a third case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Newbrey is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.
» Taylor L. Trembly, 32, of Hershey, pleaded no contest to felony charges of resisting arrest, second offense, and third-degree assault of a officer or health care professional. Both charges stem from an Oct. 23, 2020, incident.
Charges in two other cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 24.
» Kyle W. Lange, 35, of Gothenburg, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of stalking and violation of a harassment protection order. Both charges stem from an incident May 28.
A status hearing is set for Sept. 27.
» A written waiver and plea of not guilty were entered on behalf of Kenneth Peek, 34, of Lexington, South Carolina, who was not in the courtroom.
Peek is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Jan. 12.
A Sept. 27 status hearing was scheduled.
» Cassidy W. Sullivan, 37, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon, second-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as well as a misdemeanor stalking count.
All four charges stem from a May 1 incident.
Sullivan also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in a separate case on the same date.
An Oct. 18 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Destin L. Hewitt, 21, pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance that stem from a June 2 arrest.
A Sept. 13 status hearing was scheduled.
» Janelle Moorhous, 42, pleaded not guilty to a count of intentional child abuse with no injury that stems from a Feb. 11 incident.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Kurt A. Snider, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony assault by strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault intentionally causing bodily injury.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Michael J. Guerra, 29, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine that stems from an July 8 incident.
A Sept. 27 status hearing was scheduled.
» Jasmin J. Miller, 21, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 20, 2020.
Miller also pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer in a separate case that stems from a May 31 arrest.
A Sept. 27 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Tyler A. Olexo, 22, of Ravenna, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and a misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation-fourth offense.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.