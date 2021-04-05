North Platte man sent to prison in sex abuse case

A 51-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to three years in state prison for sexually abusing a female victim.

James J. Dowling, who appeared in Lincoln County District Court, must register as a sex offender and will serve nine months of post-release supervision.

Dowling pleaded no contest to two charges Feb. 22. The two three-year prison terms will run at the same time.

He initially was charged with six felonies, but four were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Dowling, who was arrested Aug. 11, was credited with 238 days served.

According to court records, the incidents happened over a span of nearly 15 years.

Deputy County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick called it a “really sad case” that has left the victim with psychological trauma.

Judge Richard Birch said that while Dowling had no previous criminal history and scored low in several areas in a pre-sentence investigation, anything short of a prison term would not address the serious nature of the offense and the impact on the victim.

Before he was sentenced, Dowling addressed the court and said he took responsibility for his actions and for the individuals he had hurt as a result.