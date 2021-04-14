 Skip to main content
North Platte man sentenced for stealing his mother's money
North Platte man sentenced for stealing his mother's money

A North Platte man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading no contest to stealing more than $10,000 from his mother.

Billy Phillips, 50, was sentenced to 18 months after appearing before Judge Vicki Johnson in Fillmore County District Court and was immediately taken into custody, according to a press release from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office.

Phillips acted as the power of attorney for his mother while she lived in a nursing facility in Fillmore County. Over the past five years, he withdrew money from her checking account and also cashed her annuity checks, converting $10,495.30 of his mother’s money for his own use. His mother died in February 2021.

The theft case was investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

