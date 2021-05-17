North Platte man sentenced to 30 months in prison for shooting wife in shoulder

A 61-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison for shooting his wife in the left shoulder in June 2018.
In Lincoln County District Court, Marty V. Calhoun was sentenced to 15 months each for felony counts of attempted second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.
The sentences will run one after another, and both require 18 months of post-release supervision.
Calhoun pleaded no contest to amended charges Jan. 11. He was originally charged with first-degree assault, using a firearm to commit a felony and resisting arrest. The latter count was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Judge Michael Piccolo handed down the sentence after a roughly hourlong hearing that included testimony from a mental health professional and from Calhoun’s wife, Terri.
Piccolo said the serious, violent nature of the case — Calhoun fired multiple shots — was one reason probation wasn’t a consideration.
Piccolo added that Calhoun’s criminal history and a pre-sentence investigation showing a high likelihood of reoffending also factored into the sentence. He added that Calhoun has done little to address lingering mental health issues since the incident.
Calhoun’s attorneys, Gregory Beal and Robert Lindemeier, argued that Calhoun suffers from hallucinations from a head injury that resulted from a fall. They said Calhoun thought he was shooting at an individual who had assaulted him and left him with a severe ankle and foot injury.
“It’s an act that if you look at it cold — just read it on paper — it’s (a reaction) of ‘Oh, he shot his wife,’” Lindemeier said. “It sounds terrible, but that’s not what happened.
“If you listen to what he’s been through and what his wife has been through, you understand what the total picture is.”
Terri Calhoun said she did not believe that her husband intended to hurt her that night. She testified that he had never physically abused her in their 13 years of marriage and in a relationship that stretched two decades.
“I am not afraid of him. He won’t hurt me,” she said.
Deputy Lincoln County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick questioned her on inconsistencies between her testimony and her initial written statement to law enforcement officers in 2018.
“I’m not protecting him,” Terri Calhoun said when asked why she never mentioned Calhoun’s hallucinations in the initial report.
Lindemeier asked her if the pain medication she received at Great Plains Health the night of the incident may have affected her thoughts in the initial statement.
“Yes,” she said.
She testified that she has asked before to have the no-contact restriction placed on Calhoun after the incident be lifted.
“They don’t listen,” she said about law enforcement and the court system. “They wouldn’t listen to me.”
When asked what would be a fair sentence for Calhoun, she answered, “Probation and counseling.”
She testified that she would reach out to Calhoun if he was sentenced to prison and attempt to maintain a relationship.
“Damn right I am,” she said. “It’s my vows — in sickness and in health.”