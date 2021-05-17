North Platte man sentenced to 30 months in prison for shooting wife in shoulder

“It’s an act that if you look at it cold — just read it on paper — it’s (a reaction) of ‘Oh, he shot his wife,’” Lindemeier said. “It sounds terrible, but that’s not what happened.

“If you listen to what he’s been through and what his wife has been through, you understand what the total picture is.”

Terri Calhoun said she did not believe that her husband intended to hurt her that night. She testified that he had never physically abused her in their 13 years of marriage and in a relationship that stretched two decades.

“I am not afraid of him. He won’t hurt me,” she said.

Deputy Lincoln County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick questioned her on inconsistencies between her testimony and her initial written statement to law enforcement officers in 2018.

“I’m not protecting him,” Terri Calhoun said when asked why she never mentioned Calhoun’s hallucinations in the initial report.

Lindemeier asked her if the pain medication she received at Great Plains Health the night of the incident may have affected her thoughts in the initial statement.

“Yes,” she said.