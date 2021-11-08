North Platte man to serve 70 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine

A 37-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 70 months in prison for possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Eric White also received five years of supervised probation to be served after the prison term.

According to media releases from the North Platte Police Department and acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office:

On Aug. 25, 2019, officers tried to stop a man riding a black motorcycle with no license plates near Third Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

The biker did not stop and drove south on Buffalo Bill Avenue to West State Farm Road, then headed east. Speeds reached 90 mph during the pursuit.

The motorcycle ran a red light at State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83, then turned left at State Farm Road and South Parkway Drive. White lost control while trying to turn left on Sunrise Drive and laid the motorcycle down. He then ran north through a field before he was arrested. He had approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine on him.

A cooperating witness told law enforcement she had received large quantities of methamphetamine from White and then distributed it to others.