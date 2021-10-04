North Platte man to serve five to eight years for his part in June 2020 burglary

Ramey was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 139 days served. He also received nine months of post-release supervision.

» Michael Stroble, 28, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 6. He also admitted violating the conditions of his 24-month probation in a separate case. Stroble received 240 days in jail in each case and the terms will run at the same time. He was credited with 115 days served and will serve nine months of post-release supervision.

» Makayla S. Goodloe, 24, of Aurora, Colorado, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony in a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 on March 11, 2020.

Goodloe was the driver of the vehicle in the pursuit that reached speeds up to 118 mph.

Goodloe was sentenced to two years of specialized substance abuse supervision.

» Nadine E. Florea, 46, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine on July 31.

Florea was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 64 days served.

» Dustin E. Smith, 41, pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 23.