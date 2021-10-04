North Platte man to serve five to eight years for his part in June 2020 burglary

A 34-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday afternoon to five to eight years in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Patrick J. Murphy received the sentence in Lincoln County District Court for his part in a June 4, 2020, incident in which three men armed with handguns made their way into a North Park Drive residence.
Murphy pleaded no contest to the felony charge on Aug. 10, and counts of burglary and using a firearm to commit a felony were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Murphy also received a two-year sentence in a separate case for being in possession of methamphetamine on May 27, 2020.
The terms in the two cases will run at the same time and Murphy was credited with 307 days served.
Also on Monday, Tietyss E. Dieter, 22, was sentenced to three to five years in prison for a felony theft charge for stealing cash deposits totaling $6,446 from Domino’s.
Dieter also received a two-year term for an assault on a fellow Lincoln County Detention Center inmate on Feb. 27.
The terms for the two cases will run at the same time and Dieter was credited with 244 days served.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Nicholas M. Wright, 22, received a prison term of 1½to two years for possession of a firearm to commit a felony.
The term will begin after Wright serves one-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and carrying a concealed weapon, second offense.
All three charges stem from an Oct. 25 incident.
He was credited with 180 days served.
» Taylor L. Trembly, 33, of Hershey, received 27-month prison sentences for resisting arrest, second offense, and third-degree assault of an officer.
Both terms will run at the same time, followed by nine months of post-release supervision. He was credited with 347 days served.
The charges stem from an Oct. 23, 2020, arrest.
» Aaron Davis, 28, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, received a 12- to 18-month prison term for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A loaded gun was found in his vehicle April 1 after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Davis was credited with 187 days served.
» Shaun A. Ramey, 32, pleaded no contest to a felony count of committing intentional child abuse with no injury.
Charges in two other cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Ramey was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 139 days served. He also received nine months of post-release supervision.
» Michael Stroble, 28, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 6. He also admitted violating the conditions of his 24-month probation in a separate case. Stroble received 240 days in jail in each case and the terms will run at the same time. He was credited with 115 days served and will serve nine months of post-release supervision.
» Makayla S. Goodloe, 24, of Aurora, Colorado, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony in a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 on March 11, 2020.
Goodloe was the driver of the vehicle in the pursuit that reached speeds up to 118 mph.
Goodloe was sentenced to two years of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Nadine E. Florea, 46, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine on July 31.
Florea was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 64 days served.
» Dustin E. Smith, 41, pleaded no contest to a count of possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 23.
Smith’s sentence was deferred as he was accepted into the problem-solving court program. Charges of violating the conditions of his 18-month probation in a separate case were withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.
» Damarius Gardner, 19, of Des Moines, Iowa, pleaded not guilty to counts of possession of ecstasy, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on June 29.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Marcus D. Vigil, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats, both on Aug. 19.
A Nov. 8 status hearing was scheduled.
» Dana M. Scott, 35, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and felony child abuse. Both charges stem from a July 19 incident.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled,
» Brandi N. Knutson, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine. Both charges stem from an Aug. 5 incident.
Knutson also denied that she violated conditions of her 24-month probation in a separate case.
A Nov. 22 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Scottie M. Hillman, 40, of Downey, California, pleaded not guilty of possession of 10 to 27 grams of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycontin, possession of Vicodin, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence.
The charges all stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on June 30.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Cynthia M. Canann, 44, pleaded not guilty of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute in a Dec. 28 incident. Canann also pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 24 and a misdemeanor count of false reporting in separate cases.
A Nov. 22 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Riley N. Hudson, 19, pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The charges all stem from a July 19 incident.
A Nov. 22 status hearing was scheduled.
» Rebecca L. Lawson, 45, pleaded not guilty of possession of a hazardous controlled substance with intent to distribute in a Dec. 21 incident.
A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Aaron J. Clark, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of Suboxone and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
A Dec. 20 status hearing was scheduled.