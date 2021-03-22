North Platte man to serve just under a year for hitting another man in head with brass knuckles

A 22-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to just under a year in jail for striking another man multiple times in the head with brass knuckles during a June 9 incident.
Alexander D. Murphy received the 364-day term in Lincoln County District Court.
Murphy, who received credit for three days served, pleaded no contest to second-degree assault Jan. 11. Charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Judge Michael Piccolo pointed to the seriousness of the initial charges, along with Murphy scoring as a high-risk reoffender in a pre-sentence investigation, to explain his decision for the jail term over probation.
Murphy is scheduled to report to the Lincoln County Detention Center April 5.
Also Monday, Austin J. Shelly, 24, pleaded guilty to amended charges of assault of an officer with bodily fluids and resisting arrest — second/subsequent offense.
The charges stem from a May 8 incident. A third count of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less was dismissed in the amended charges filed on March 18.
Shelly was sentenced to 360 days in jail on each count and credited for 188 days served. The terms will run at the same time.
Shelly also was sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision on the resisting-arrest charge.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Michael A. Flores, 24, pleaded no contest to three charges spread over multiple cases.
Flores pleaded not guilty to a felony count of making terroristic threats on Sept. 16. He also pleaded not guilty to amended charges of third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation/suffocation in a separate case that stems from a Aug. 25 incident.
Two other charges in that case — making terroristic threats and tampering with a witness/informant — were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Charges in a third case were also dismissed. Flores was charged with third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and negligent child abuse with no injury after an Aug. 24 incident.
Flores is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.
» Status hearings in two cases filed against William H. Stanback, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, were continued to May 3.
Stanback’s co-attorney Martin Troshynski said a deposition is still being scheduled for a witness in Colorado.
Stanback is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the death of his fiancée, Kimberly Ermi, in the first week of March 2020.
He also is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person from a March 17 incident in the other case, involving a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.
» Joshua B. Crewdson, 42, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted tampering with a witness. The charge stems from a Nov. 8 incident.
Crewdson was sentenced to a 12-month probation term.
» Christopher Brewer, 29, admitted violating his post-release probation terms in July 2019.
Brewer was sentenced to nine months of PRS on the initial charges of third-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order that stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2018, incident.
Brewer was scheduled to 84 days in jail and credited with 31 days served.
» Zachary R. O’Gwynn, 31, admitted to the custodial sanctions in connection with his nine-month post-release supervision terms.
The probation stems from an initial charge of third-degree domestic assault on Dec. 27, 2019.
O’Gwynn was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
» Zachary Novey, 34, of Aurora, Colorado, pleaded no contest to counts of possession of methamphetamine (10 to 27 grams), and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
A second charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute was dismissed in the plea agreement, along with counts of possession of heroin and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The charges stem from a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 80 on Aug. 12 near mile marker 183.
Marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and oxycodone were found in a search of the vehicle that Novey was driving and a 32-year-old Aurora, Colorado, woman was a passenger in.
Novey is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.
» Marquee O. Nailer, 36. of Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of violation of a custody order.
In addition, a plea in abatement was filed on Nailer’s behalf by his attorney, Chawnta Durham. The document, filed on Feb. 12, states that the evidence presented in a preliminary hearing in the Lincoln County Court was insufficient to establish that a custody violation was committed.
Judge Richard Birch took the case under advisement, and a May 3 status hearing was scheduled.
» Rosendo D. Duran Jr., 29, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on July 21.
An April 19 status hearing was scheduled for the case along with two separate cases within the district court system as well.
» Marcus M. Nida, 24, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute that stems from an Oct. 15 arrest.
A May 17 status hearing was scheduled.
» Chase Q. Lenz-Schurr, 22, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of suboxone. The charges stem from a Dec. 15 incident.
A May 17 status hearing was scheduled.
» Daniel Smith, 43, pleaded not guilty of felony burglary. The charge stems from the report of a welder and other tools being stolen from a shop building at the Platte Valley Irrigation facility in Sutherland Dec. 9.
A May 17 status hearing was scheduled.
» Marcus C. Bailey, 28, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more. The charge stems from the reported theft of tools from a trailer on Dec. 21.
A May 17 status hearing was scheduled for the case along with four separate cases within the district court system.
