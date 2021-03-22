North Platte man to serve just under a year for hitting another man in head with brass knuckles

Shelly also was sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision on the resisting-arrest charge.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Michael A. Flores, 24, pleaded no contest to three charges spread over multiple cases.

Flores pleaded not guilty to a felony count of making terroristic threats on Sept. 16. He also pleaded not guilty to amended charges of third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation/suffocation in a separate case that stems from a Aug. 25 incident.

Two other charges in that case — making terroristic threats and tampering with a witness/informant — were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Charges in a third case were also dismissed. Flores was charged with third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and negligent child abuse with no injury after an Aug. 24 incident.

Flores is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.

» Status hearings in two cases filed against William H. Stanback, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, were continued to May 3.

Stanback’s co-attorney Martin Troshynski said a deposition is still being scheduled for a witness in Colorado.