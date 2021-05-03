North Platte man to serve more than two years for domestic abuse incident

» Michael A. Leibrandt, 54, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for possession of a defaced firearm.

Leibrandt initially was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the July 22, 2020, incident in which he accidentally discharged a 12-pump shotgun as he attempted to retrieve it from the back seat of a vehicle. He told a North Platte police officer he intended to fire the gun in the air in an attempt to break up a fight.

He was credited with 277 days served and also received nine months of post-release supervision.

» Terrance W. Alexander, 24, received an 18-month sentence and 12 months of post-release supervision for each of two drug charges.

Alexander was sentenced on amended counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. The charges stem from an Oct. 7 incident, and he pleaded guilty to both on March 1.

The sentences will run one after another. He was credited with 209 days served.

»Justin W. Smith, 42, admitted to violation of his nine-month post-release supervision that stems from a third-degree domestic assault charge in February 2020.

He was sentenced to 238 days in jail and credited with 62 days served.