North Platte man to serve more than two years for domestic abuse incident

A 26-year-old North Platte man received a sentence of over two years Monday for a domestic abuse incident in March 2020.
In Lincoln County District Court, William G. Dimas received two years for first-degree false imprisonment and 180 days for domestic assault with intentional body injury. He also will serve nine months of post-release supervision.
Dimas pleaded no contest to the charges March 1, and a count of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.
In addition, Dimas received a one-year term for possession of methamphetamine in a separate case that stems from a July 30 incident.
The three sentences will all run at the same time. Dimas was credited with time served.
Two other individuals were sentenced Monday in domestic assault cases.
Mason M. Shavlik, 26, was sentenced to two to three years with the Department of Corrections for second-degree domestic assault.
The charge stems from an incident Nov. 7. Shavlik pleaded no contest March 1.
He was credited with 176 days served.
Martin P. Ramos was sentenced for twice violating protection orders in 2020.
Ramos was sentenced to 364 days in jail on each felony charge and the terms will run at the same time.
He was credited with 124 days served.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Amber M. Araujo, 34, pleaded not guilty of being an accessory to a felony in connection to a standoff at a Burlington Boulevard residence March 10.
» Robbie E. Wright, 38, was sentenced in a pair of cases.
Wright received two to three years for a second offense of failure to register as a sex offender or falsifying information. Wright also received a two to three years for attempted possession of methamphetamine on June. 10, 2020.
The terms will run at the same time, and he was credited with 295 days served.
» Tyne R. Zona, 43, of Sutherland, received a one- to three-year term for an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine. The charge stems from a Nov. 19, 2018, incident.
Zona pleaded no contest to the charge Feb. 8. She was credited with 61 days served.
» Pierce R. Stewart, 29, pleaded no contest to amended charges of resisting arrest and third-degree assault in connection with an incident at an East Fourth Street business on May 13, 2020.
Stewart was sentenced to 364 days in jail on both counts and the sentences run at the same time. He was credited with 332 days served.
» Michael A. Leibrandt, 54, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for possession of a defaced firearm.
Leibrandt initially was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the July 22, 2020, incident in which he accidentally discharged a 12-pump shotgun as he attempted to retrieve it from the back seat of a vehicle. He told a North Platte police officer he intended to fire the gun in the air in an attempt to break up a fight.
He was credited with 277 days served and also received nine months of post-release supervision.
» Terrance W. Alexander, 24, received an 18-month sentence and 12 months of post-release supervision for each of two drug charges.
Alexander was sentenced on amended counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. The charges stem from an Oct. 7 incident, and he pleaded guilty to both on March 1.
The sentences will run one after another. He was credited with 209 days served.
»Justin W. Smith, 42, admitted to violation of his nine-month post-release supervision that stems from a third-degree domestic assault charge in February 2020.
He was sentenced to 238 days in jail and credited with 62 days served.
»Zachary C. Maudlin, 34, admitted to violation of post-release supervision in two cases that stem from charges of possession of methamphetamine and making terroristic threats in January and May 2020, respectively.
He was sentenced to 240 days in jail in both cases and the terms run at the same time. He was credited with 58 days served
» Wesley L. Sharp, 48, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempting to violate the sex offender registration act. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 49 days served.
» Steven E. Perez, 36, was sentenced to 40 days in jail for not reporting to the detention center on March 2, 2020. He had agreed to that date for the start of a 90-day term on a probation violation.
Perez was credited for 41 days. The extra day went toward court costs.
» Steaven A. Nolda, 26, pleaded guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
A felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation, and a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse with no injury were dismissed in the plea agreement.
The charges stem from a Nov. 24 incident.
He is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.
» Austin C. Bordeaux, 27, pleaded no contest to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. The charge stems from a Oct. 11 incident.
A felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced June 21.
» Valerie A. Soto, 26, pleaded no contest to a count of attempted possession of Xanax on March 11, 2020.
A count of negligent child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
She received a 12-month probation term.
» Philip I. Compton, 45, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to an added charge of possession of methamphetamine from a Oct. 24 incident.
He had pleaded not guilty to initial charges of possession of Lyrica and driving under suspension.
A June 21 status hearing was scheduled.
» Joseph J. Martino, 41, pleaded not guilty of making terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, all related to a Dec. 26 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Eddie L. Houpt, 57, pleaded not guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and first-degree false imprisonment.
Both charges stem from a March 3 incident.
A June 21 status hearing was scheduled.
» Cody Bayne, 28, pleaded not guilty to three separate charges of shoplifting, $0-$500, on March 28. There was also a charge each of resisting arrest and trespassing on the same day.
In addition, he pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge that stems from a Dec. 9 incident.
The four cases will be heard on June 21, along with three additional cases against Bayne.
» Richard J. Smith, 64, pleaded not guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction in two separate cases involving incidents Dec. 16 and March 30.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled for the two cases as well as a separate one in which he is charged with driving with a revoked license on June 26, 2020.
» Bryan L. Kayser, 39, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of 10 to 28 grams of methamphetamine July 5.
He also pleaded no contest to possession of Klonopin and possession of Suboxone in a case that stems from a March 6, 2020, incident.
Charges in a third case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced June 21.
» Devon M. Gibbons, 29, of Maxwell, pleaded not guilty of intentional child abuse with no injury, driving under the influence with a prior conviction, refusal to submit to a test and refusal to submit to a pretest.
The charges all stem from a Dec. 31 incident.
A June 21 status hearing was scheduled.
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.