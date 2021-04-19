North Platte man to serve three years for terroristic threats, assaulting pregnant woman

A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three years in state prison for his actions connected to a pair of separate domestic situations last summer.

Michael A. Flores received a two-year term for making terroristic threats on Sept. 16. He also received one year for third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and assault by strangulation or suffocation of a pregnant woman on Aug. 25; the sentences for both of those charges run at the same time.

The sentences for the two cases run one after another.

Flores will also have to serve nine months of post-release supervision in the terroristic-threat case.

Flores pleaded no contest to the charges March 22.

Charges of making terroristic threats and tampering with a witness in the Aug. 25 case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Flores was credited with 152 days served.

Also Monday, Nicholas E. Flynn, 37, was sentenced to three years in prison for two cases in which he violated conditions of his probation.

He also received 18 months of post-release supervision in both cases. The terms run at the same time.

He was credited with time served.