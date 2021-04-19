North Platte man to serve three years for terroristic threats, assaulting pregnant woman

A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three years in state prison for his actions connected to a pair of separate domestic situations last summer.
Michael A. Flores received a two-year term for making terroristic threats on Sept. 16. He also received one year for third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman and assault by strangulation or suffocation of a pregnant woman on Aug. 25; the sentences for both of those charges run at the same time.
The sentences for the two cases run one after another.
Flores will also have to serve nine months of post-release supervision in the terroristic-threat case.
Flores pleaded no contest to the charges March 22.
Charges of making terroristic threats and tampering with a witness in the Aug. 25 case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Flores was credited with 152 days served.
Also Monday, Nicholas E. Flynn, 37, was sentenced to three years in prison for two cases in which he violated conditions of his probation.
He also received 18 months of post-release supervision in both cases. The terms run at the same time.
He was credited with time served.
In addition, Flynn’s driver’s license will be revoked for 15 years.
Flynn’s probation originated from a DUI case and a third-degree domestic assault case.
Both cases happened in September 2017.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Keith L. Allen, 44, had a status hearing continued to June 6 as his attorney, Todd Lancaster, asked for additional time for discovery of evidence.
Allen is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the May 23, 2020, shooting death of Brett A. Torres in North Platte.
» A 37-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse with no injury and incest. He is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity. A June 21 status hearing was scheduled.
» Brittany Price, 35, pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine from a July 20 incident.
Price was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 44 days served.
» Patrick D. Little, 39, admitted violating his nine-month post-release supervision conditions in March.
The PRS stems from a charge of resisting arrest — second offense in February 2020.
Little was sentenced to 256 days in jail and credited with 26 days served.
» Heather J. Cyrus, 35, admitted violating her six-month supervised probation conditions in August 2020.
The probation stems from a charge of possession of methamphetamine in May 2016.
Cyrus was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited for time served.
» Justin L. Wheeler-Marques, 27, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree sexual assault in a March 18 incident. A June 7 status hearing was set in that the case as well as a separate one in which Wheeler-Marques is charged with receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999 on Aug. 15.
» Christopher Bornschein, 31, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of falsely reporting a criminal matter that stems from a theft from the North Platte Walmart on March 20.
Bornschein also admitted violation of his 18-month probation conditions in January. The probation stems from a robbery charge in November 2019.
A felony charge of receiving a stolen firearm in January in a third case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Bornschein was sentenced to 270 days in the two cases he pleaded to, and the terms run at the same time.
» Robert B. Lawrence, 58, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of money used in a felony were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Marijuana and THC products were found during a search at an East E Street residence Aug. 17, along with a .22-caliber Mossberg rifle, nine boxes of ammunition and $391 in cash. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 21.
A June 15 trial date was scheduled for his co-defendant, 57-year-old Cristina L. Cardenas. Her charges are the same as Lawrence’s.
» Matthew D. Wiegand, 22, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine on June 16. A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.
» Sara M. Beale, 25, of Lexington, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine, a charge that stems from an incident on April 30, 2019. Beale was sentenced to a year in prison, which will run at the same time as a sentence in a case in Dawson County. She was credited with 154 days served.
» James B. Thill, 27, of Sutherland, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. The charge stems from a Jan. 10 arrest.
Thill was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 98 days served.
» Eugene I. Richter, 46, pleaded not guilty of making terroristic threats on May 5. A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.
» Jeffrey T. Denson, Jr., 29, of Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges spread over two cases. All charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident.
Denson pleaded not guilty of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999 and driving during revocation.
Denson also pleaded not guilty of third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional and resisting arrest in a separate case.
A May 3 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Tietyss E. Dieter, 21, of Ogallala, pleaded not guilty of assault by a confined person in a Feb. 27 incident.
A June 7 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as a separate one in which Dieter is charged with theft with a value of $5,000 or more. The charge stems from a Oct. 24 incident.
» Merissa A. Smallfoot, 27, of Maxwell, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine from a November 2019 arrest. Her sentence was deferred as Smallfoot was accepted into the problem-solving court program.
