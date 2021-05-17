North Platte man to serve two to six year in prison for drug-related charges

A 25-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to two to six years in prison for a pair of drug-related cases from 2019.

The terms will run at the same time for Jarred P. Shah, who was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court.

He was credited with 207 days served.

In one case, he was sentenced for possession and distribution of .409 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 9, 2019. In the other case, he was convicted of possession and distribution of 0.925 grams of methamphetamine eight days after that.

In another drug-related case in district court, Zachary Novey, 34, of Aurora, Colorado, received a three-year prison sentence for possession of 26 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also was sentenced to three years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Both sentences run at the same time, and he was credited with 283 days served.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile marker 183 on Aug. 12.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):