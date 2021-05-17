North Platte man to serve two to six year in prison for drug-related charges

A 25-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to two to six years in prison for a pair of drug-related cases from 2019.
The terms will run at the same time for Jarred P. Shah, who was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court.
He was credited with 207 days served.
In one case, he was sentenced for possession and distribution of .409 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 9, 2019. In the other case, he was convicted of possession and distribution of 0.925 grams of methamphetamine eight days after that.
In another drug-related case in district court, Zachary Novey, 34, of Aurora, Colorado, received a three-year prison sentence for possession of 26 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also was sentenced to three years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Both sentences run at the same time, and he was credited with 283 days served.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile marker 183 on Aug. 12.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Dwight Diehl, 19, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded no contest to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was accused of stealing a car in Iowa and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80.
A charge of receiving stolen property, value of $5,000 or more, in connection with the Jan. 20 incident was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Diehl was sentenced to 90 days in jail and his driver’s license was suspended for two years.
According to court records, the chase reached speeds above 110 miles per hour before Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips near mile marker 158. The front two tires of the Toyota Avalon were deflated but the driver continued to flee slowly before law enforcement forced the vehicle into the grass median near mile marker 155.
» Dakota A. Bell, 26, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and nine months of post-release supervision.
» Aubrey A. Allred, 29, pleaded no contest to theft by receiving stolen property, valued at $1,500-5,000, and attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Both charges stem from a July 31 incident.
Allred was sentenced to 120 day in jail on both counts, and the terms will run at the same time. Allred was credited with 36 days served.
» Laura H Carrizales, 39, of Hershey, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Charges of carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of an officer were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Carrizales was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 58 days served.
» Joseph A. Hughes was sentenced to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine for driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher on Aug. 29.
He was sentenced to 90 days for leaving the scene of an injury accident in the same incident. He also received nine months of post-release supervision for that charge.
His license was revoked for a year.
Both sentences will run at the same time.
» Veronica H. Carrizales, 35, pleaded guilty to an amended count of driving under the influence, third offense, from a July 25 incident.
She received a 30-day jail sentence, 24 months of probation and a $1,000 fine.
Her license was suspended for two years as well.
A count of criminal impersonation in a separate case involving a Jan. 26 incident was dismissed in the plea agreement.
» Faith S. Cleveland pleaded no contest to an amended court of attempted child abuse with no injury that stems from an Aug. 19 incident.
Cleveland’s sentence was deferred as she has been accepted into the Midwest Nebraska problem-solving court program.
» Glenn D. Brown, 30, pleaded guilty to a count of resisting arrest, second offense, that stems from a March 14 incident.
A misdemeanor charge of false reporting was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Brown was sentenced to two years of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Brant L. Curr, 38, pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent child abuse with no injury and third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
The charges stem from a March 8 incident.
A July 26 status hearing was scheduled.
» Kaidyn J. Dieter, 22, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of third-degree assault of a officer, resisting arrest — second offense and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest from an incident Dec. 31.
He also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, $500 or less, and criminal mischief, $500 or less, that stem from the same incident.
A June 7 status hearing was scheduled.
» Sheena M. Irish pleaded not guilty of first-degree forgery from an Oct. 18 incident and abuse of a vulnerable adult in a separate case involving incidents from Aug. 5 through Dec. 18. A July 26 status hearing was set for both cases.
» Jacob Flochert, 38, pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest, second offense, and disturbing the peace. Both charges stem from a Jan. 28 incident.
A July 26 status hearing was set.
» Jody D. Lowery, 38, of Belleville, Illinois, pleaded not guilty of theft by receiving stolen property, $5,000 or more, that stems from a Nov. 30 arrest.
A July 26 hearing was set.
» Anthony D. Nunnenkamp, 37, pleaded not guilty to escape while under arrest on a felony charge, and also being a habitual criminal.
Officials say Nunnenkamp walked away from the Lincoln County Detention Center July 9.
He was later arrested in Arizona and returned to Nebraska after serving a sentence in Colorado.
A July 12 status hearing was set.
» Michael A Charging Elk, 31, pleaded not guilty of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a habitual criminal.
The charges stem from a Jan. 17 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Stewart J. Clow, 48, pleaded not guilty of assault of strangulation or suffocation from a Nov. 1 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony in a Feb. 17 case.
A July 26 status hearing was set for both cases.
» Mason C. Amweg, 23, pleaded not guilty of failure to stop and render aid with no serious injury, and false reporting from a Jan. 24 incident.
A July 26 hearing was set.
» Kevin Taylor, 46, pleaded no contest to possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute that stems from a Feb. 23 arrest.
He is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.
» Joseph T. Fischer, 20, pleaded not guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The charge stems from a Feb. 9 arrest.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Terry J. Barthel, 20, pleaded not guilty to charges spread over five cases.
Barthel pleaded not guilty of theft by unlawful taking, $500 or less, on Feb. 23.
He also pleaded not guilty to a five counts in a separate incident Feb. 25: possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, willful reckless driving and driving under suspension.