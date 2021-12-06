North Platte man to serve up to 20 years for sexual assault of a minor

A 38-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 10 to 20 years in state prison for first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

In Lincoln County District Court, Cory R. McNeel also received four years for a related charge. The sentences will run at the same time. He was credited with 422 days served.

McNeel, who also registered as a sex offender, pleaded no contest to the amended charge Oct. 18. He was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child for the crime that first occurred when the victim was 13 years old and continued for at least a year, according to Lincoln County Deputy County Attorney Andrew Van Velson.

A count of intentional child abuse was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

McNeel was arrested on Oct. 10, 2020.

McNeel could have received a 50-year sentence for the sexual assault felony. Van Velson said he “didn’t know if that was (long) enough.”

Van Velson said it was a crime of violence against a minor and that the victim’s life “has been changed dramatically.”