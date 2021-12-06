 Skip to main content
North Platte man to serve up to 20 years for sexual assault of a minor
North Platte man to serve up to 20 years for sexual assault of a minor

A 38-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 10 to 20 years in state prison for first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

In Lincoln County District Court, Cory R. McNeel also received four years for a related charge. The sentences will run at the same time. He was credited with 422 days served.

McNeel, who also registered as a sex offender, pleaded no contest to the amended charge Oct. 18. He was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child for the crime that first occurred when the victim was 13 years old and continued for at least a year, according to Lincoln County Deputy County Attorney Andrew Van Velson.

A count of intentional child abuse was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

McNeel was arrested on Oct. 10, 2020.

McNeel could have received a 50-year sentence for the sexual assault felony. Van Velson said he “didn’t know if that was (long) enough.”

Van Velson said it was a crime of violence against a minor and that the victim’s life “has been changed dramatically.”

McNeel made a short statement to the court before he was sentenced. He said he was “truthfully and utterly sorry” for the decisions that he made and the resulting damage to a number of lives.

Judge Richard Birch noted McNeel’s limited criminal record before the incidents, but added that the prison term addressed the seriousness of the charges.

“Some things done can’t be undone. (The crime) leaves a lasting impact on people for the rest of their lives,” Birch said.

