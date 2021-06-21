North Platte man to serve up to six years in state prison after methamphetamine found during 2020 traffic stop

A 39-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three to six years in state prison Monday after methamphetamine was found in his vehicle on July 5, 2020.

Bryan L. Kayser told Judge Richard Birch that he was “just guilty of being an addict.” In Lincoln County District Court, Kayser said he was interested in getting help, adding, “This jail stuff is not what it is cracked up to be.”

During a traffic stop, 39 grams of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

Kayser pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of 10 to 28 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on May 3.

Birch had told Kayser that probation was not an option given his criminal history. He was credited with 352 days served.

In a separate case, Kayser was sentenced to one year in prison for charges of possession of clonazepam and Suboxone. The terms will run at the same time as the sentence in the other case.

Also Monday, Lori L. Gutherless, 48, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in connection with an Oct. 5, 2019, crash that Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz said left two individuals with traumatic brain injuries.