North Platte man to serve up to six years in state prison after methamphetamine found during 2020 traffic stop

A 39-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three to six years in state prison Monday after methamphetamine was found in his vehicle on July 5, 2020.
Bryan L. Kayser told Judge Richard Birch that he was “just guilty of being an addict.” In Lincoln County District Court, Kayser said he was interested in getting help, adding, “This jail stuff is not what it is cracked up to be.”
During a traffic stop, 39 grams of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.
Kayser pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of 10 to 28 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on May 3.
Birch had told Kayser that probation was not an option given his criminal history. He was credited with 352 days served.
In a separate case, Kayser was sentenced to one year in prison for charges of possession of clonazepam and Suboxone. The terms will run at the same time as the sentence in the other case.
Also Monday, Lori L. Gutherless, 48, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence in connection with an Oct. 5, 2019, crash that Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz said left two individuals with traumatic brain injuries.
Gutherless received 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision, and her driver’s license was revoked for 24 months. Franz said Gutherless’ blood-alcohol level was .256 at the time of the crash.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Cody Bayne, 28, pleaded guilty of five charges involving four cases: three counts of theft by shoplifting, $500 or less — third offense, and a count each of theft by shoplifting, $500-$1,500, and resisting arrest. Charges in four other district court cases were dismissed, as well as two cases in county court. Bayne was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited with 85 days served.
» An Aug. 10 jury trial was scheduled for Ismael Venegas, 30, of Cozad. He is charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in a knife assault in the 2100 block of East D Street on Sept. 17, 2019.
» Jordan L. Bohman, 25, pleaded no contest to an amended count of stalking and second-degree false imprisonment for an incident Dec. 20. Bohman was sentenced to 18 months of probation for each charge, and the terms will run one after another.
» Jesse W. Juarez, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree assault from an incident Nov. 21. A felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed.
He was sentenced to 364 days in jail and credited with 194 days served.
» Austin C. Bordeaux, 27, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for third-degree domestic assault — second offense. Bordeaux was credited with 190 days served.
He pleaded no contest on May 3. A charge of intentional child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
» Philip I. Compton, 46, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving with a suspended license on Oct. 24. Two charges of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed. Compton was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with time served. His license will be revoked for 15 years.
» Nicholas M. Wright, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9 as he was removed from problem-solving court. He admitted violating the conditions of drug court, to which he had been accepted after pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed weapon — second offense.
» Robert B. Lawrence, 58, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Lawrence pleaded no contest April 19. Charges of possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of money used in a felony were both dismissed.
» San A. Suhr, 33, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine. The sentence has been deferred as Suhr has been accepted into problem-solving court.
» Chandler W. Sharp, 20, pleaded no contest to a felony count of attempted burglary on April 8. He received 18 months of probation.
» Steven R. Whitbeck, 35, pleaded no contest to an amended count of third-degree assault from an April 14 incident. Whitbeck was sentenced to 67 days in jail and credited with 68 served, with the extra time going toward court costs.
» Tyler Oliver, 24, pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and negligent child abuse with no injury in a Sept. 4 incident. Two other charges — using a firearm to commit a felony and making terroristic threats — were dismissed. Oliver received 18 months of probation.
» Kaidyn J. Dieter, 22, pleaded no contest to felony counts of third-degree assault of an officer and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest on Dec. 31. Three other charges were dismissed — resisting arrest-second offense, theft with a value of $500 or less and criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.
» Julius M. Reed, 30, of Omaha, pleaded not guilty to counts of possession of Xanax, possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension. The charges all stem from a traffic stop Oct. 14. An Aug. 9 status hearing was scheduled.
» Richard D. Fries pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine on March 2, 2020. Charges in two other cases were dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with that time served.
Fries also faces charges in Buffalo County of felony discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or a building and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting incident Aug. 25, 2020, in Kearney.
» Jackson L. Seitz, 22, pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property, valued at $1,500-$5,000, and resisting arrest. Both charges stem from a Dec. 31 incident. Three other charges were dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.
» Matthew L. McCarthy, 43, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of terroristic threats and intentional child abuse with no injury, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, $500-$1,500. All three charges stem from a March 21 incident. An Aug. 9 status hearing was scheduled.
» Eric J. Burke, 40, pleaded not guilty of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of at least .15. Burke has three prior DUI convictions. He also pleaded not guilty of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and refusing to submit to testing. The charges stem from a Feb. 20 incident. A July 26 status hearing was scheduled.
» Eduardo Gomez, 31, pleaded not guilty of second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Both charges stem from an April 6 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a separate case on Oct. 16.
An Aug. 23 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.
» Shane M. Hermes, 28, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Both counts stem from an April 20 incident. An Aug. 9 status hearing was scheduled.
» Kristopher Smith, 23, pleaded not guilty of assault by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree assault. Both counts stem from a Dec. 1 incident. An Aug. 9 status hearing was scheduled.
» Tara R. Dewolf, 33, pleaded not guilty of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in a May 5 incident. Dewolf also pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 19 in a separate case.
An Aug. 9 status hearing for set for both cases.
