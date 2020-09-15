North Platte man wanted on warrant arrested near church

A 46-year-old North Platte man was arrested near St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Tuesday morning while carrying a concealed 9 mm pistol and several magazines.
The man, who had an outstanding warrant for stalking, was arrested at 7:20 a.m., according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.
The man did not possess a concealed-carry permit, and a protection order filed against him prohibits him from having a firearm.
He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited place, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Deputies learned the man might have additional weapons at his residence and obtained a search warrant. The warrant was executed at 11:50 a.m. and deputies found numerous weapons in the man’s home and vehicle.
Additional charges could be filed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
