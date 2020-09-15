 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man wanted on warrant arrested near church
0 comments

North Platte man wanted on warrant arrested near church

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police Beat

A 46-year-old North Platte man was arrested near St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Tuesday morning while carrying a concealed 9 mm pistol and several magazines.

The man, who had an outstanding warrant for stalking, was arrested at 7:20 a.m., according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.

The man did not possess a concealed-carry permit, and a protection order filed against him prohibits him from having a firearm.

He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited place, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Deputies learned the man might have additional weapons at his residence and obtained a search warrant. The warrant was executed at 11:50 a.m. and deputies found numerous weapons in the man’s home and vehicle.

Additional charges could be filed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News