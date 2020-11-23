 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte man's death ruled homicide; body was found in canal June 8
0 comments
topical top story

North Platte man's death ruled homicide; body was found in canal June 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Body found in NPPD canal identified

An ambulance sits  alongside a Nebraska Public Power District canal where the body of a man was pulled out of the water Monday. The incident happened about seven-tenths of a miles west of Wagon Trail Road along the canal system.

 Tim Johnson/The North Platte Telegraph

The death of a rural North Platte man whose body was found floating in a canal in early June has been ruled a homicide.

Nicholas Legas, 68, was determined to have died of blunt force trauma and strangulation, according to a forensic pathologist report. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the information Monday morning.

Legas, Nicholas Eugene

The investigation of the case continues.

The initial incident was reported about 11 a.m. June 8 after

Co-workers discovered Legas’ body in a Nebraska Public Power District canal June 8 after he did not show up for work that morning and they were unable to contact him.

The Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to the scene, about seven-tenths of a mile west of Wagon Trail Road. Legas’ vehicle was located on Hershey Dickens Road, several miles upstream from where his body was found.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News