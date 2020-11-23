North Platte man's death ruled homicide; body was found in canal June 8

The death of a rural North Platte man whose body was found floating in a canal in early June has been ruled a homicide.

Nicholas Legas, 68, was determined to have died of blunt force trauma and strangulation, according to a forensic pathologist report. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the information Monday morning.

The investigation of the case continues.

Co-workers discovered Legas’ body in a Nebraska Public Power District canal June 8 after he did not show up for work that morning and they were unable to contact him.

The Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to the scene, about seven-tenths of a mile west of Wagon Trail Road. Legas’ vehicle was located on Hershey Dickens Road, several miles upstream from where his body was found.