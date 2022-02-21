North Platte men arrested after pursuit through Lincoln, Keith counties

Two North Platte man were arrested Saturday night after leading law enforcement officers in a pursuit through Lincoln and Keith counties.

The chase ended after the SUV left the road and drove through a fence into an area of rugged hills about two miles west of Paxton, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.

The driver was arrested after he crashed the vehicle, which started a grass fire. The passenger ran away and a manhunt was conducted. The individual was spotted near the NPPD canal just north of Paxton by a Game and Parks officer.

The 45-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension — sixth offense, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and felony tampering with evidence.

The 28-year-old passenger was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

The release states that additional charges in Lincoln and Keith counties are likely, and narcotics appear to have been a contributing factor in the incident.

According to the release: