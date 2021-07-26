North Platte men sentenced for roles in New Year's Eve theft, high-speed chase

Two North Platte men were sentenced Monday in Lincoln County District Court for their roles in a New Year’s Eve theft and subsequent high-speed chase.
District Judge Richard Birch sentenced Kaidyn J. Dieter, 32, to concurrent 180-day prison terms on felony counts of third-degree assault of a peace officer or health care professional and using a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
He and Jackson L. Seitz, 22, were accused of stealing padlocks and a cash box from the Players Room, 806 N. Jeffers St., and fleeing in a stolen pickup truck.
North Platte Police Officer Tim Dowhower tried to enter the pickup but ended up hanging from its open side window, Deputy County Attorney Kortnei Smith said in a Jan. 4 arrest affidavit.
Dowhower was beaten by both suspects before he escaped and they fled, Smith added.
Dieter had pleaded no contest to the two counts June 21 in exchange for prosecutors’ dismissal of three other counts.
After granting Dieter 133 days’ credit for time served, Birch ordered him to serve his time after completing a previous prison sentence for felony robbery in an August 2018 home invasion.
District Judge Michael Piccolo, Birch’s colleague, had sentenced Dieter to three to six years in prison in that case in May 2019.
Besides the extra prison time, Birch revoked Dieter’s driver’s license for two years and ordered him to complete nine months of post-release supervision.
Before taking up Dieter’s case, Birch sentenced Seitz to a net of about 14¼ months in jail in the New Year’s Eve case and a pair of cases filed earlier in 2020.
Seitz received concurrent 364-day jail terms for felony reception of stolen property, $1,500 to $4,999, and misdemeanor resisting arrest in the theft and chase. Prosecutors dismissed three other counts June 21.
Birch also gave Seitz 300 days in jail for felony burglary in February 2020 and 180 days in jail for felony possession of Xanax a month later.
The judge made those sentences consecutive to the concurrent pair Seitz received in the New Year’s Eve case.
After various amounts of credit for time served, Seitz will have 428 days to serve in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
In other district court action (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Britton S. Renfrow, 29, was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison on felony possession of a stolen firearm on Oct. 4, 2020. A related count of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was dismissed June 15 as part of a plea agreement.
» Brandi M. Strauch, 44, received a fresh two-year term of specialized substance abuse probation. She admitted to violating SSAS probation handed down in 2020 on separate felony counts of possession of amphetamines and Xanax.
» Glenn D. Brown, 31, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for felony second-offense resisting arrest on March 14. He admitted to violating a two-year SSAS probation term handed down May 17.
Birch gave Brown 33 days’ credit for time served and ordered nine months of post-release supervision.
» Carl L. Wid, 41, of Lincoln was sentenced to 300 days in jail for felony second-offense driving while his driver’s license was revoked.
Wid, who pleaded no contest June 7 in the April 4 incident, received 114 days’ credit for time served.
Birch suspended his driver’s license for 15 years and ordered him to install an ignition interlock device if state law allows it in his case.
» Jacob Folchert, 38, was placed on one year’s probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor first-offense resisting arrest on Jan. 28.
Folchert’s charge was reduced from felony second-offense resisting arrest under a plea agreement. A misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace was dismissed.
» Eric J. Burke, 40, pleaded guilty to two of three felony counts after accepting a plea agreement in a drunken-driving case filed after a Feb. 20 incident.
Birch set sentencing for Sept. 13 for Burke on counts of fourth-offense driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or more and operating a motor vehicle in a willful, reckless manner while fleeing to avoid arrest.
A felony count of fourth-offense refusal to submit to a chemical test was dismissed under the plea agreement.
» Consuelo V. Deollos, 37, of Grand Island was placed on two years’ probation for second-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent child abuse. Both are misdemeanors.
Prosecutors on June 7 dropped a felony count of intentional child abuse under a plea agreement.
» Brittney S. Blomme, 28, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for felony attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on Sept. 23, 2020.
Piccolo gave her 124 days’ credit for time served.
Prosecutors reduced the charge from possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person as part of a plea agreement. Related misdemeanor counts of false reporting and obstructing a peace officer were dismissed.
» Bradley A. Fletcher, 30, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for felony possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2019. Piccolo granted him 139 days’ credit for time served.
» Kelly D. Schollmeyer, 35, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after admitting to violating post-release supervision on a felony first-degree forgery charge from March 2020.
Piccolo, who originally sentenced Schollmeyer March 8 to 364 days in jail, gave him 48 days’ credit for time served on the supervision violation.
» Piccolo set a Sept. 20 bench trial for Jody D. Lowery, 38, of Belleville, Illinois. He pleaded not guilty May 17 to felony reception of stolen property worth $5,000 or more last Nov. 30.
» Birch set trial for the Oct. 5 jury term for Brant L. Curr, 38, on single counts of felony third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor child abuse on March 8. Curr pleaded not guilty May 17.
» Elliot A. Fair, 41, pleaded not guilty before Birch to six counts, five of them felonies, in two separate cases tied to December incidents.
Fair is charged in one case with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and hydrocodone bitartrate and distributing an exceptionally hazardous drug.
In the other case, Fair faces one felony count of third-offense receiving stolen property, $500 or less. A misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court was added April 8.
» Shaun A. Ramey, 32, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of intentional child abuse on April 28.