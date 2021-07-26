North Platte men sentenced for roles in New Year's Eve theft, high-speed chase

Besides the extra prison time, Birch revoked Dieter’s driver’s license for two years and ordered him to complete nine months of post-release supervision.

Before taking up Dieter’s case, Birch sentenced Seitz to a net of about 14¼ months in jail in the New Year’s Eve case and a pair of cases filed earlier in 2020.

Seitz received concurrent 364-day jail terms for felony reception of stolen property, $1,500 to $4,999, and misdemeanor resisting arrest in the theft and chase. Prosecutors dismissed three other counts June 21.

Birch also gave Seitz 300 days in jail for felony burglary in February 2020 and 180 days in jail for felony possession of Xanax a month later.

The judge made those sentences consecutive to the concurrent pair Seitz received in the New Year’s Eve case.

After various amounts of credit for time served, Seitz will have 428 days to serve in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

