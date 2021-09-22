 Skip to main content
North Platte Police Department asks citizens to check facts before sharing missing person posts
North Platte Police Department asks citizens to check facts before sharing missing person posts

The North Platte Police Department responded Wednesday to rumors being spread on social media sites about a missing person.

The message on the department’s Facebook page stated:

“Despite the rumors going around on social media, the North Platte Police Department has had no reports of a child being abducted from our area, nor is there an active investigation ongoing. The allegations going around are very serious, so please check the facts before spreading any information of this nature.”

