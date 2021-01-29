North Platte Police Department statistics show slight increase in crime during 2020

There were also more reports of breaking and entering (a 9.3% increase) and arrests from those incidents (13.0%).

Reports of motor vehicle thefts jumped by 26.4 percent with 67 reports over the past year. Seventeen arrests stemmed from the reports, an increase of 54.5% from 2019.

In addition, the number of reports in two categories — theft from motor vehicles and theft of vehicle parts or accessories — both increased.

Thefts from vehicles accounted for 131 of the 175 reports and three of the five arrests in those two categories combined.

There were 332 arrests in North Platte overall for all incidents except those involving drugs and domestic violence. That marks a reduction of 5.4% from 2019.

There were 89 arrests for domestic assault in 2020, a reduction of 15 (14.4%) from the year before.

Drug-related arrests, including those for paraphernalia, were down as well. There were 191 drug arrests in North Platte in 2020 — half of the number the previous year.

Despite the drop in arrests, Elder said, drugs remain a consistent problem in the area.