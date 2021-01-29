North Platte Police Department statistics show slight increase in crime during 2020

North Platte’s crime rate rose slightly in 2020 with the biggest growth involving violent incidents.
Statistics from the North Platte Police Department show 1,011 incidents of both violent and nonviolent crimes were investigated over the past year — an increase of 3.6% from 2019.
“Any increase from the year before is concerning,” police spokesman Officer Matt Elder said, “but I don’t think there is anything that suggests that North Platte is not a safe town or is a dangerous city by any means.
“The (crime stats) have held pretty steady. I don’t think we have seen a major spike either way over the last couple years. The one concerning thing is that violent crimes have gone up this past year.”
Over the past year, 98 cases were investigated that involved murder or manslaughter, rape, robbery or aggravated assault. Those numbers include three homicides, each involving a victim and suspect who knew each other. There was a combined 11.3% jump in violent crimes reported in North Platte compared with 2019 figures.
In all, 66 arrests involved murder/manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault charges in 2020 — an increase of roughly 24.5%.
“I don’t know the reason for that; no one seems to,” Elder said. “It seems that violent crimes did go up in cities across the country. I don’t think it is just our problem, but it is one that we as a community and a police department need to find a solution to.”
There were also more reports of breaking and entering (a 9.3% increase) and arrests from those incidents (13.0%).
Reports of motor vehicle thefts jumped by 26.4 percent with 67 reports over the past year. Seventeen arrests stemmed from the reports, an increase of 54.5% from 2019.
In addition, the number of reports in two categories — theft from motor vehicles and theft of vehicle parts or accessories — both increased.
Thefts from vehicles accounted for 131 of the 175 reports and three of the five arrests in those two categories combined.
There were 332 arrests in North Platte overall for all incidents except those involving drugs and domestic violence. That marks a reduction of 5.4% from 2019.
There were 89 arrests for domestic assault in 2020, a reduction of 15 (14.4%) from the year before.
Drug-related arrests, including those for paraphernalia, were down as well. There were 191 drug arrests in North Platte in 2020 — half of the number the previous year.
Despite the drop in arrests, Elder said, drugs remain a consistent problem in the area.
“I think the drug issue plays a portion in all the other crimes — the thefts, the assaults,” Elder said. “I think if we can try to get the drug problem under control a little bit, we will also see the other (incidents) fall behind, too.”
Shoplifting arrests had the largest decrease; the 95 arrests were 31.2% less than the year before. Reports of shoplifting incidents also decreased, by 14.5%.
Reports of general larceny — such as stealing a purse from a shopping cart or taking a package from a porch — were down 16.4%
Traffic citations were down with 872 issued in the city in 2020, a drop off of 32.2%. There was also a slight reduction in arrests for driving under the influence — 80 arrests in 2020, two less than in 2019.
In addition, the police department received 22,569 calls for emergency and non-emergency services or general questions. It’s a drop of 1,156 from 2019 and, like some of the other reductions, perhaps a reflection of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think (the pandemic) did have a impact at the start (of the year) and maybe through the summer,” Elder said. “More people were staying home and businesses were closed. People were just out and about less.”