North Platte police seek information after car crash into house
North Platte police seek information after car crash into house

  • Updated
Car runs into house on North Platte's west side

A vehicle took a bite out of the corner of this house early Saturday in the 2400 block of West Second Street in North Platte.  

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte police are seeking information on an incident early Saturday in which a car determined to be stolen struck the corner of a house in the 2400 block of West Second Street.

Officers were dispatched to the house about 12:10 a.m. Saturday after the collision was reported, Officer Matt Elder said Monday in a press release.

A silver 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer had been stolen and driven eastbound minutes earlier from the 3900 block of West Second, Elder said.

As it crossed Buffalo Bill Avenue, the unidentified driver missed the turn, struck the curb and ran into the unoccupied house.

A witness told police the stolen vehicle’s driver fled on foot, Elder said. The Trailblazer was estimated to be a total loss, and the house suffered extensive damage.

It’s unknown whether the driver suffered injuries, Elder added.

People with information on the collision are asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency number at 308-535-6789. Anonymous tips also may be left with Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.

