North Platte residents accused of trying to pass counterfeit money
North Platte residents accused of trying to pass counterfeit money

Two North Platte residents are accused of passing a pair of counterfeit $100 bills at a convenience store on Christmas.

Malia S. Caudillo, 42, and Scott L. Harbick, 37, made initial appearances in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

Caudillo is charged with a felony count of first-degree forgery.

Harbick is charged with aiding first-degree forgery and is also charged with first-degree forgery for passing a counterfeit bill at another convenience store on Dec. 26.

Bail for Caudillo was set at 10% of $15,000, and bail for each of Harbick’s cases was set at 10% of $15,000.

Caudillo and Harbick are both scheduled for preliminary hearings Jan. 13.

According to court records:

Store surveillance captured Caudillo, an employee of the Fat Dogs at 1330 S. Dewey St., walk behind the store’s counter and remove a pair of $100 bills from her purse.

She then placed one of the bills in the register and handed Harbick bills and change for a pop that he had brought to the counter.

Caudillo put the other $100 bill in a second register and exchanged it for smaller bills, which she then handed to Harbick as well.

The counterfeit bills had the same serial numbers and a Chinese symbol printed on the backs of them. The bills also had wide white edges on the left and right sides.

Early Dec. 26 Harbick changed a counterfeit bill with the same characteristics at the Fat Dogs on 102 Holiday Frontage Road.

He came back a half-hour later with another counterfeit bill and asked to exchange it with smaller bills.

The clerk then realized the bills were counterfeit and denied Harbick’s request.

Breaking News