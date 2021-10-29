North Platte woman accused of hitting man in head with kettlebell

A 24-year-old North Platte woman is accused of repeatedly hitting a man in the head with a kettlebell.

Maria A. Ochoa made her initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday morning. She is charged with second-degree domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Bail was set at 10% of $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

According to court records:

The North Platte Police Department responded Sunday to a disturbance at a house on the 700 block of East Fifth Street.

The officer spoke with a man there who was “sweating profusely and kept clutching at his left arm,” according to the report. He said he had been in an argument with Ochoa and wanted to leave the home.

The officer looked up the man’s records and found that there was cause to arrest him on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse in an outstanding case.

The man, who was taken into custody, then told the officer that he had argued with Ochoa over their relationship and a phone. The man said he didn’t wish to press charges, but added that as he attempted to leave, Ochoa had struck him in the head with a kettlebell.