North Platte woman accused of stealing $11,000 of jewelry

A 28-year-old North Platte woman is charged with burglary after about $11,000 worth of jewelry was taken from a residence and sold.

Kaitlyn C. Blaesi appeared in Lincoln County Court Wednesday afternoon. Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at 10% of $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing next Thursday.

According to court documents and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release:

A deputy met July 24 with two individuals at a residence just south of Maxwell. They said the jewelry had been stolen while they were gone July 20-24.

A jeweler in North Platte called the Sheriff’s Office and said he believed he had purchased the stolen jewelry July 22 from Blaesi based on the description provided by one of the victims’ family members as well as information on forms when the rings were previously appraised.

Blaesi agreed to an interview with the Sheriff’s Office Aug. 17 and subsequently was arrested.

A majority of the jewelry was recovered and eventually will be returned to the victim.