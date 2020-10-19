North Platte woman arrested after hitting state patrol cruiser

A 65-year-old North Platte woman was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after a brief pursuit on Interstate 80 near Utica on Friday in which at one point, the woman struck a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with her vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol and numerous traffic violations. She was transported to the Seward County Jail.

According to a NSP media release, troopers received a report of a possible impaired driver heading eastbound on I-80 in York County. The Chevrolet Tahoe was located near mile marker 365 and the troopers observed the driver violating numerous traffic rules immediately.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but the woman drove the Tahoe into the median and was facing westbound traffic before it came to a stop. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the woman began driving again onto westbound I-80.

A pursuit then ensued and the Tahoe soon came to a stop on the shoulder, according to the release. Troopers positioned cruisers in front of the Tahoe in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from reentering I-80 but the woman drove forward, struck a patrol unit on the passenger side and then drove east on the westbound lane.