 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte woman arrested after hitting state patrol cruiser
0 comments

North Platte woman arrested after hitting state patrol cruiser

  • 0
Police Beat

A 65-year-old North Platte woman was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after a brief pursuit on Interstate 80 near Utica on Friday in which at one point, the woman struck a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with her vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol and numerous traffic violations. She was transported to the Seward County Jail.

According to a NSP media release, troopers received a report of a possible impaired driver heading eastbound on I-80 in York County. The Chevrolet Tahoe was located near mile marker 365 and the troopers observed the driver violating numerous traffic rules immediately.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but the woman drove the Tahoe into the median and was facing westbound traffic before it came to a stop. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the woman began driving again onto westbound I-80.

A pursuit then ensued and the Tahoe soon came to a stop on the shoulder, according to the release. Troopers positioned cruisers in front of the Tahoe in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from reentering I-80 but the woman drove forward, struck a patrol unit on the passenger side and then drove east on the westbound lane.

The pursuit continued and the Tahoe drove into the median again a short time later and came to a stop.

The troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident. The entire pursuit was contained between mile markers 365 and 366 and lasted approximately two minutes.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News