North Platte woman charged with felony child abuse

A 25-year-old North Platte woman is charged with felony child abuse in connection with injuries that a 2-month-old boy sustained in a Oct. 26 incident.

Trina R. Clark was arraigned Tuesday in Lincoln County Court on charges of intentionally committing child abuse resulting in injury.

Judge Kent Turnbull set bail at $250,000 for the Class 2 felony, which carries up to 50 years in prison in Nebraska.

Clark must pay 10% of that amount to be released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to court records, a North Platte police officer was dispatched to Great Plains Health, where an infant was in the emergency room with an injury inconsistent with the parent’s story of what happened.

The infant had suffered a skull fracture on the left parietal area of the head and had an epidural brain bleed. The infant also had a large bump on the head.

The baby was eventually flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for further treatment.