North Platte woman pleads no contest to manslaughter in fatal stabbing

A 21-year-old North Platte woman pleaded no contest Monday to an amended count of manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of Bryce D. Wood in November 2020.

Harlie E. Saathoff, who appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wood, 20, with whom she was in a relationship at the time.

A charge of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.

The amended count was filed Thursday.

Saathoff is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to court records:

North Platte police were called at 3:23 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, to an apartment on the 200 block of West First Street, where they found Saathoff and Wood, who had a wound to his abdomen.

Wood was taken to Great Plains Health and later died of his injuries.

Saathoff told investigators that she and Wood had argued in their apartment over a text she had sent, and Wood had slapped her.

Saathoff said she went into the kitchen to grab a knife and returned to the bedroom to confront Wood and protect herself against any further assault.

She told investigators she made a forward up-and-down motion with the knife in her right hand in an attempt to scare Wood into leaving the apartment.

She said Wood backed up and fell onto the bed, and she went down as well, accidentally stabbing him once in the abdomen.

The knife, which measured 11 inches, was found on the bedroom floor.

Court records show that Saathoff and Wood had a turbulent relationship. Wood pleaded guilty in June 2020 to a domestic assault on Saathoff that had happened the previous December.

A month before the stabbing, Wood reported that Saathoff had assaulted him with a baseball bat. However, no injuries were observed and no arrests were made.

