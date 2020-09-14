A 37-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Monday for drug possession.
In Lincoln County District Court, Amanda D. Nelson was credited for 179 days served on the amended count of possession with intent to distribute an exceptionally hazardous controlled substance.
Nelson had pleaded no contest to that charge July 20. She was initially charged with possession of between 10 to 28 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
A charge of possession of hydrocodone bitartrate was dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to court records, Nelson was driving a white Toyota Avalon that a state trooper stopped March 20 at the intersection of B Street and Bryan Avenue in North Platte.
According to court records, the trooper smelled a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search found a drawstring bag with a clear pipe with a substance residue in it, other paraphernalia and hydrocodone pills. A pipe with residue consistent with methamphetamine residue was found in the glove box as well as other paraphernalia.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Two men were sentenced for possession of more than a pound of marijuana in connection with a traffic stop Feb. 12 on Interstate 80.
Jasper D. Day, 37, of Omaha, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, and Gregory J. Preister, 39, of Norfolk, received 120 days in jail. Both pleaded guilty to the charge on July 6.
Preister was credited with a day served and is expected to report to the Lincoln County Detention Center on Sept. 28.
» Keith A. Jenkins, 35, was sentenced to two years of specialized substance abuse supervision after he pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine.
A felony count of committing intentional child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 8, 2019.
» Terry Barthel Jr., 19, received a 240-day sentence in two cases in which he violated the terms of his post-release supervision.
The PRS in both cases started in June over initial charges of forgery and possession of a stolen firearm. He violated conditions of both in July.
The roughly eight-month terms will run at the same time.
In addition, Barthel was sentenced to 90 days in jail for criminal impersonation. Barthel gave law enforcement a false name on Aug. 19, according to records. The sentence will be served after the terms for the PRS violations.
» Eric Adams, 42, pleaded no contest to amended charges of second-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault that stem from an Feb. 22 incident.
Adams, who was initially charged with five counts, told Judge Michael Piccolo that his actions were done under the influence of Adderall.
The counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, making terroristic threats and intentional child abuse with no injury were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Adams was sentenced to 24-month of probation for each charge and the terms will run one after another.
» Daniel D. White, 22, of Holdrege, pleaded no contest to an amended felony charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
White is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.
» Tyler Norton of Evans, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of child enticement by an electronic communication device.
Norton was arrested June 15 in the Flying J parking lot. Officials say he believed he would be meeting a 15-year-old girl.
A status hearing is set for Nov. 16.
» Nicholas M. Wright pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.
A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Wright is expected to enter drug court.
» Richard D. Fries, 47, pleaded not guilty of making terroristic threats on Feb. 26 in one case and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon on March 2 in another case.
A status hearing was set for Nov. 3.
Fries, who is confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center, also faces charges in Buffalo County of felony discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or a building and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting incident Aug. 25 in Kearney.
» Bradley J. Kohl Sr., 28, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a Dec. 3, 2019, incident.
A charge of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 9, 2019, was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Kohl is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.
» Valerie A. Soto, 25, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of Xanax and a misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse with no injury.
A status hearing is set for Nov. 16.
» Carolyn Trujillo, 73, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of abuse of a vulnerable adult that stems from a Oct. 1, 2016, incident.
A status hearing is set for Nov. 16.
» Terence W. Wilson, 43, of Kearney, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges that stem from a Jan. 27 incident — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
A status hearing is set for Nov. 16.
» Bryan L. Kayser, 38, pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of a controlled substance spread over three cases.
A status hearing is set for Oct. 19.
» Shaun A. Ramey. 31, pleaded not guilty to three charges in two cases.
Ramey pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine in one case and attempted theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more and theft by deception, $500-$1,500, in another.
A status hearing is set for Nov. 2.
» Christopher G. Mahaffey, 36. pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of three-degree domestic assault with a previous conviction and a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.
The charges stem from a May 5 incident.
A status hearing is set for Nov. 2.
