North Platte woman receives 3 to 6 years in state prison for involvement in robbery

A 23-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to three to six years in state prison Monday for her participation in a robbery at an apartment complex Feb. 23 during which a woman was assaulted.

Alejandra N. Reyna was credited with 252 days served during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. She pleaded no contest Aug. 24 to the robbery charge.

According to court records, Reyna entered an apartment on Rodeo Road in North Platte without the owner’s permission and assaulted the woman before she took two cellphones and a purse.

The woman told law enforcement that as she tried to stop Reyna from leaving, Aaron D. Kirts entered the apartment and the woman was assaulted again.

On Feb. 24, law enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that both Reyna and Kirts were in at the Kansas Point Campground. Reyna, who was driving, fled, and the short pursuit ended when that car hit a tree. The two ran off and Reyna was soon apprehended. Kirts ran off into a wooded area and was apprehended hours later.

Kirts, 38, appeared Monday as well for four charges over three cases. All three cases are set for trial on Feb. 9. One of the charges is aiding and abetting a Class 2 felony in connection with the robbery.