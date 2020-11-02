North Platte woman receives 3 to 6 years in state prison for involvement in robbery

A 23-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to three to six years in state prison Monday for her participation in a robbery at an apartment complex Feb. 23 during which a woman was assaulted.
Alejandra N. Reyna was credited with 252 days served during an appearance in Lincoln County District Court. She pleaded no contest Aug. 24 to the robbery charge.
According to court records, Reyna entered an apartment on Rodeo Road in North Platte without the owner’s permission and assaulted the woman before she took two cellphones and a purse.
The woman told law enforcement that as she tried to stop Reyna from leaving, Aaron D. Kirts entered the apartment and the woman was assaulted again.
On Feb. 24, law enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that both Reyna and Kirts were in at the Kansas Point Campground. Reyna, who was driving, fled, and the short pursuit ended when that car hit a tree. The two ran off and Reyna was soon apprehended. Kirts ran off into a wooded area and was apprehended hours later.
Kirts, 38, appeared Monday as well for four charges over three cases. All three cases are set for trial on Feb. 9. One of the charges is aiding and abetting a Class 2 felony in connection with the robbery.
Also on Monday, Tyler Corbit, 30, was sentenced to two years in state prison for being an accessory to a felony. Corbit was credited for 258 days served.
In the first week of January, he helped his brothers who were wanted in California in connection with a homicide investigation.
The brothers were suspected of having been involved in a drive-by shooting in Tulare County, California.
The two fled to Nebraska, according to court documents.
Corbit and a woman picked up his brothers at the Paxton Cemetery and transported them to a North Platte hotel.
The brothers then obtained a vehicle in Nebraska and fled the state. The vehicle was located in Utah Jan. 5, and after a chase and crash, the two brothers were arrested.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» A 50-year North Platte man pleaded not guilty to four charges of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of incest.
The man’s name is not being published to protect the victim’s identity.
According to court records, the alleged assaults began when the victim was approximately 10 years old and continued for nearly 15 years.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 21.
» Destin N. Hansen, 24, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of resisting arrest. On July 27, he ran from law enforcement after being told he was being arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
Hansen had a conviction for resisting arrest in 2018.
He was sentenced to 300 days in jail and credited for 98 days. He must also serve nine months of post-release supervision.
» Thomas A. Pierce, 36, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine from an incident on Nov. 7, 2019.
A charge of possession of a methamphetamine on Nov. 5, 2019, was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 76 served.
» Sean Q. Honeywell, 24, admitted violating his probation in September.
Honeywell had been sentenced to two years’ probation in November 2018 for possession of a controlled substance in July 2018.
Honeywell was sentenced to 200 days in jail and credited for 97 days served.
» Marcus C. Bailey, 27, admitted to violating his probation in September.
Bailey was sentenced to 12 months of post-release supervision off an initial charge of possession of a controlled substance in April 2019.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
» Mark O. Odean, 24, admitted to violation of his probation in July.
Odean was initially sentenced to a 24 months of probation in January 2019 for charges of making terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment in October 2018.
He was sentenced to an additional 12 months of probation.
» Christopher G. Mahaffey, 37, pleaded no contest to a charge of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
The charge stems from a May 5 incident. Mahaffey had previously been convicted of domestic assault in Lincoln County in 2008 and 2011.
A count of assault with bodily injury to a person was dismissed in the plea agreement. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
» Tara K. Baker, 36, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of making terroristic threats. She is accused of threatening another woman with a C02-charged BB gun Sept. 15.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
» Shantoya Charging Elk, 23, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault as well as a charge of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She is accused of assaulting one person and also striking two others with a vehicle Aug. 23.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 21.
» Jacob W. Orr, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges over two cases.
Orr pleaded not guilty of possession of Klonopin, possession of Xanax and possession of a concealed weapon — second offense. All three charges stem from a Sept. 14 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in another case that stems from a Sept. 15 incident.
A status hearing for both cases was set for Nov. 16.
» Jordan T. Vigil, 35, pleaded not guilty of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction for a June 10 incident.
A status hearing was set for Jan. 4.
» Charles T. Tederman, 53, pleaded not guilty of driving under license suspension. The charge stems from a Sept. 3 incident.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 7.
» Zachary Novey, 33, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine (10-28 grams), possession of heroin, two charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
All five charges stem from a Aug. 12 incident.
Novey is expected to be transported to a Lincoln drug treatment center on Tuesday. A status hearing was set for Jan. 25.
