North Platte woman receives time in federal prison for meth posession
OMAHA — A 32-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to roughly 3½ years in federal prison on Thursday for possession of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Pamela Edwards will also serve two years of supervised probation after the 41-month prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to a media release from U.S. District Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office, the North Platte Police Department served a search warrant on Edward’s residence on Jan. 31, 2020. Law enforcement seized several baggies with methamphetamine that ranged from 0.23 grams to 9 grams. She was found responsible for 20 grams.

