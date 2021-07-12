 Skip to main content
October trial possible for man charged in May 2020 shooting in North Platte
October trial possible for man charged in May 2020 shooting in North Platte

gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

The first-degree murder trial for Keith L. Allen in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old North Platte man on May 22, 2020, could be held in early October.

The date has not been finalized, but one of Allen’s attorneys, Michael L. Nozicka, said Monday in Lincoln County District Court that the defense will be ready for the jury term that begins Oct. 5.

The trial date could be set during an Aug. 23 hearing in the case in which a questionnaire for prospective jury members should be finalized as well.

Allen, 44, is accused of shooting Brett A. Torres multiple times with a .45-caliber handgun outside a residence in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street. He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Monday’s hearing also included defense motions to suppress some physical evidence and testimony. Judge Richard Birch sustained one motion from the bench and took two under advisement. Deputy County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick did not object to two other motions.

The shooting was reported at 2:32 p.m. May 22, 2020, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers found Torres unresponsive inside his vehicle, which was parked in the alley north of the Chestnut Street residence.

Torres died at Great Plains Health. According to court records, Torres had sustained nine gunshot wounds.

Allen, who stated that he acted in self-defense, was arrested at the scene. Allen was wearing a pistol holder on his right hip, but there was no handgun in it, according to court documents.

An officer asked where the gun was, and Allen said it was in a closet in his house and that he had unloaded it.

Allen remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail.

